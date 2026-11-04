Shop it for $300 off.

With the iPhone Duo finally dropping just a few weeks ago, fans quickly lined up at their nearest brick-and-mortar stores to nab the latest and greatest from Apple.

That said, if you’re looking for a foldable phone without the wait, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 is currently on sale for 15% off at Amazon, making it a great time to shop. Phones quickly sold out after the Duo’s launch, and even my dad, who got his preorder in, is set to receive his new phone only in December.

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Then, just a few hours after launch, Multiple users took to Reddit to say their screens were cracking along the hinge. Some even found other discrepancies along the screen. Of course, this wasn’t the majority of users, but it was enough to cause alarm for many Apple enthusiasts .in its first earnings report under new CEO John Ternus, the launch of its first foldable hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing.

It’s worth noting though that the earnings report doesn’t yet reflect iPhone Duo sales. As someone who tests tech for a living, I’m well aware of the foldable phone industry, currently using the Pixel Fold for my daily use . And after many years of testing Samsung foldables, the brand’s new Fold8 has made strides since its first iteration; mainly, the hinge is barely visible.

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Samsung has had years to perfect this design, being one of the first brands to bring the foldable back, so it’s cool to see the phone much improved. In fact, the phone is praised for its durability, with some users saying that before the Duo’s release, people took Apart from a durable build and a foldable design that’s been engineered for long-lasting use, the phone also boasts a 50MP camera and an extremely lightweight design, which makes it easy to carry in your pocket.

The brand also says the phone offers all-day battery life, plus fast-charging features, allowing you to stay productive on the go. Special features like Horizontal Lock also make it easier to take steady videos.

Finally, if you’re an Apple user or even an Android user from another company, transferring your data has never been easier. Like you could with phones from the same ecosystem, you can now directly transfer data from Apple to Samsung without the need for some sort of manual hookup.

Just follow the on-screen Smart Switch instructions to wirelessly transfer compatible data from one phone to another.is also currently on sale for 15% off, making it a great time to shop right now, especially if you’re looking to get your hands on a foldable phone without waiting until December. Slim and built for tired eyes, this phone quite literally puts your eye health first — doomscrolling has never looked better. , Commerce Reporter for the New York Post.

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Nishka reports on the latest tech launches, innovations and trends to separate the best new products from the “AI slop. ” Taking the latest technology for a spin, Nishka tests home appliances and tech products that actually improve your life, from vacuums toto gaming gadgets and more – all while finding the best deals and lowest prices. Before joining The Post in 2026, her work appeared in Rolling Stone, ABC, NBC Select, Reviewed and Digital Trends.