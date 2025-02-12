A New Filter Offers Hope in the Fight Against Persistently Polluting PFAS

This article explores the pervasive issue of PFAS contamination, focusing on a novel filtration system developed by Jordan Poler that aims to address this growing environmental concern.

DuPont and Chemours, manufacturers of Teflon, used PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in their production process. Unfortunately, this process resulted in the contamination of groundwater, causing alarming levels of PFAS in drinking water in certain parts of North Carolina, exceeding federal limits. The health implications of PFAS exposure are severe, ranging from increased cancer and obesity risks to reduced fertility.

Jordan Poler, a chemistry professor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, highlights the enduring challenge posed by PFAS contamination in the region, recognizing the potential for hurricanes to further redistribute contaminated water. Concerned about this issue, Poler has developed a novel PFAS filtration system with a unique advantage over existing methods. Unlike conventional filters that end up in landfills, leaching contaminants back into the environment, Poler's system allows for the extraction and safe disposal of PFAS. His low-cost, reusable filter is currently being expedited for market release.PFAS have permeated the environment since their invention in 1934, found in various products like cleaning fluids, cookware, and clothing. Their presence has been detected in diverse locations, from Mount Everest to Antarctic penguins, and likely in your tap water. Investigations have revealed PFAS contamination in drinking water supplies in England, while a 2023 study estimated that 45 percent of private and public US drinking water sources were affected by at least one PFAS chemical. While the US banned certain harmful PFAS chemicals from drinking water last year, concerns exist regarding potential rollback of these protections under the new administration. Furthermore, recent research has linked high levels of PFAS in drinking water to an increased risk of specific cancers, including oral, lung, and brain cancers.Colin Cooke, from the University of Alberta, explains that the exceptional strength of carbon-fluorine bonds in PFAS molecules contributes to their persistence in the environment. These bonds, among the strongest known, allow PFAS to travel extensively through the water cycle, contaminating various locations wherever wind and rain reach. Three primary methods exist for PFAS removal from water: reverse osmosis, activated carbon filtration, and ion exchange. Poler's filter utilizes ion exchange, employing a fine, sand-like material that attracts and filters out PFAS through chemical interaction. He emphasizes the use of sustainable materials, a natural zeolite readily extracted from the ground. Poler describes the material's complex structure, resembling a lattice of tiny sticks, providing a high surface area for attracting and capturing contaminants. Once the filter becomes saturated with PFAS and other impurities, Poler explains that it can be regenerated using a specific fluid to chemically attract and remove the contaminants. He claims to have successfully completed hundreds of cycles without experiencing any performance degradation. He and his colleagues published a study outlining the fundamental principles of their approach in 2023. Ideally, the recovered PFAS would then be processed to permanently break down those carbon-fluorine bonds and dispose of the material safely. Poler has identified potential processing companies in North Carolina. While this process requires energy for heating and pressurizing the PFAS, Poler argues that it's a safer alternative to risking the compounds returning to the environment, perpetuating the cycle of contamination. He expresses hope for his filter to be commercially available later this year





WIRED / 🏆 555. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PFAS Water Contamination Filtration Environmental Health Sustainability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYC Bill Offers Tax Credit for Lead Filter SystemsA new bill introduced by Rep. Ritchie Torres would provide taxpayers a 20% credit for installing water filtration systems that remove lead. This comes as a response to concerns about lead contamination in New York City's water system, with an estimated 250,000 buildings potentially affected.

Read more »

Disney California Adventure's 2025 Lunar New Year Festival Offers New Culinary DelightsDisney California Adventure's Lunar New Year festival kicks off on January 17th, 2025, and promises a delicious adventure for foodies. The article highlights some of the most exciting new food items available at the six festival marketplace booths, including the Chocolate Firecracker, a decadent triple-chocolate treat, and the Pho Dip, a twist on the classic French dip with Asian-inspired flavors.

Read more »

New Drug Cobenfy Offers Hope for Schizophrenia TreatmentBristol Myers Squibb's CEO Chris Boerner announced Cobenfy, a groundbreaking drug approved by the FDA to treat psychiatric disorders like schizophrenia. Cobenfy offers comparable effectiveness to existing medications but with a significantly reduced side effect profile, addressing a major challenge faced by patients. Boerner highlighted positive feedback from doctors and patients regarding Cobenfy's ability to manage symptoms and cognitive impairments. The company is also exploring Cobenfy's potential applications in treating mania associated with bipolar disorder and psychosis in Alzheimer's patients.

Read more »

Steven Soderbergh's 'Presence' Offers a Terrifying New Take on Haunted HousesSteven Soderbergh's latest film, 'Presence,' is an atmospheric horror set in a haunted house, told from the unique perspective of the supernatural presence itself. The film follows a family who moves into a new home and soon realizes they are not alone. As the presence observes their every move, particularly those of young Chloe, the family must unravel the mystery of what the entity wants from them.

Read more »

Starz Offers Incredible 73% Discount for New SubscribersFor a limited time, enjoy your first three months of Starz for just $3 per month! This offer is one of the best Starz deals available and includes access to a vast library of original series, live channels, and more.

Read more »

Galaxy S25 Pre-Order Offers and Our New Phone Review Rating SystemGet ready for the Galaxy S25! Pre-ordering earns you Samsung Credit, savings, and a chance to win $5,000. Check out our updated phone review system with easy comparisons and in-depth testing data.

Read more »