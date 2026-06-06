A new exchange of fire with Iran in the gulf tests the fragile ceasefire

Iran has fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait, according to Bahrain’s government.

People gather on paddleboards in shallow water as cargo and service vessels are anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday.

Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait as the U.S. hit Iranian radar and surveillance sites, jolting a fragile ceasefire in the region. The exchange comes amid a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, hiking energy prices and deepening hunger risks to vulnerable countries. Iran fired ballistic missiles and drones toward Bahrain and Kuwait early Saturday, Bahrain’s government said, adding that they were intercepted.

It called on Tehran to immediately cease attacks on Persian Gulf neighbors that it deemed a “serious escalation. ” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the U.S. early Saturday attacked surveillance facilities on Qeshm Island and near Sirik that it said were used to protect borders and “ensure the security of navigation in international waters. ” Tehran called the attack a violation of the fragile ceasefire.

The latest exchange of fire came as the Trump administration pressed Iran to make a deal to end the war that has strained the global economy and threatened a hunger crisis in some of the world’s most vulnerable countries. The U.S. military earlier said it shot down several Iranian missiles and drones launched toward the Strait of Hormuz and gulf Arab allies, and struck some of the Islamic Republic’s coastal surveillance radar sites in response.

“The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic,” U.S. Central Command said on social media. It confirmed it hit radar sites, including an island in the strait, “to defend against further attacks. ” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted the Ali Al Salem air base, which hosts U.S. forces in Kuwait, and the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet in Bahrain, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The U.S. military said there were no reports of harm to U.S. personnel. Earlier in the week, Iranian drones heavily damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait’s main airport, killing one person and wounding dozens.

The U.S. military kept up its blockade on Iranian ports in response to Tehran’s chokehold on the crucial corridor for global oil and natural gas shipments, which has sent energy prices soaring andDespite concerns that the ceasefire could collapse, Trump told reporters Friday that “the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well. ” He told an event that “we’re going to come out of Iran very quickly and it’s going to be very strong one way or the other, whether it’s a piece of paper or the very tough way.

” Trump increasingly appears to be boxed in on the war. U.S. and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement a week ago to extend the ceasefire by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran’s nuclear program. But Trump has called for unspecified changes and Iranian officials have shown no public sign of agreeing to the deal.

Asked Friday why it was taking so long, Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it was because “it’s a very hard thing for them. ” He added that the Iranians still have 21% to 22% of their missiles. One of the war’s stated aims was destroying Tehran’s missile program.

The ongoing fighting in Lebanon, where Israeli forces have seized large swaths of the south while saying it targets the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, also challenges efforts to end the Iran war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has demanded that any lasting truce extend to Lebanon. The Trump administration has touted the latest ceasefire agreed to earlier in the week by the Lebanese government and Israel after U.S.-brokered talks in Washington.

But Hezbollah, with whom Israel is fighting in Lebanon, has rejected the agreement. Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed nine people, including three members of the Lebanese military, the Lebanese army and state media said. Israel’s military said that it was reviewing the incident and that it operates against Hezbollah and not the Lebanese army. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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