German company Q.ANT is trying to cut the amount of energy required to run AI models by using light to perform the toughest calculations.

An expanding field of hardware startups, among them German company Q.ANT, is coming at the problem from a different direction: by developing a new breed of chip—Whereas regular GPUs transmit and process data by shuffling electrons around, photonic processors use waves of light.

Because light doesn’t generate heat as it travels and allows more data to be processed simultaneously, photonic processors supposedly consume less energy and require minimal cooling—one of the largest sources of cost for data centers. The aim isn’t to replace GPUs with photonic processors, but to run them side-by-side. Whilst GPUs excel at grinding through masses of additions and multiplications—linear math—photonic processors are best suited to complex, nonlinear calculations. Few photonic processors are running inside data centers today.

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But Q.ANT recently rolled out its chips to facilities operated by cloud company IONOS as part of a pilot program. It says that more than 30 teams of engineers are now developing AI models optimized for photonic computing. Earlier this month, WIRED spoke with Michael Förtsch, founder and CEO of Q.ANT. We discussed the energy bottlenecks constraining AI development, how photonic processors differ from regular chips, and the challenges Q.ANT faces in trying to popularize a new class of hardware.