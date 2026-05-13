A New Book Claims Brigade Macron's Slap of Husband was Linked to Iranian Actress

A journalist claims that a message from an Iranian actress triggered the infamous slap of Emmanuel Macron by his wife, Brigitte, during an incident aboard a presidential plane. The claim is based on a new book, '(A (Nearly) Perfect Couple)' that explores the Macrons' relationship and covers the majority of Macron's time in office.

Brigitte Macron 's notorious slap of her husband, Emmanuel, was allegedly sparked when she saw a message from an Iranian actress on his phone, according to a new book.

The viral video of the incident showed the first lady pushing the French president in the face as they prepared to disembark from a plane in Vietnam. At the time, Macron dismissed it as 'nothing' and claimed it was a 'couple's scene.

' But journalist Florian Tardif's book, '(A (Nearly) Perfect Couple)', paints a different picture, suggesting a 'hidden' relationship between Macron and the actress and tension between them leading to a heated argument. The Elysee regretted not being honest about the dispute, claiming it could have shown them as a 'real couple' not 'a perfect couple.

' The age gap between Macron and his wife, Brigitte, has also been a topic of debate





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Emmanuel Macron Brigitte Macron Iranian Actress Message On His Phone Platonic Relationship Messages That Went Quite Far Tension Within The Couple He Was Just 'Bickering Or Rather Joking With My Wife' The Age Gap Turning Points Coordinator Of The Hard-Left France Unbowed Pa The 25-Year Age Gap Of France's First Couple A 15-Year-Old Drama Class In A Catholic School Catholic School In Amiens France Unbowed Party Manuel Bompard The White House Easter Lunch Fledging Party Hard-Left Fierce Condemnation Presence Of The Media Quartet Of Former Presidents Continental Divide Command Center Gaffe Intervention Several Pages Long

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