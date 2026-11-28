Uranus and Pluto are linking up and bringing along changes in how we communicate, think, and govern — like it or not.

Allow me to introduce you to an astrological transit that hasn’t happened in over a century: On November 29,, forming a highly beneficial, potentially volatile connection that will have us rethinking everything.

Change is good … right? Let’s hope so! Behold, your guide to the upcoming Uranus-Pluto trine and exactly what it means for you. Uranus is the planet of revolution, innovation, and good old-fashioned shock and awe.

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Whenever Uranus is activated, it’s always best to “expect the unexpected” — especially since it catalyzes massive, shocking change on both a personal and societal level.governs language, learning, and the exchange of information, so Uranus will spend the next several years reinventing how we do all three. By the time Uranus leaves Gemini in 2033, the ways you currently connect with your friends, consume the news, or even conduct your business might feel as dated as dial-up internet.