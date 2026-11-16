A Nation of Artists Exhibition at PMA and PAFA

A Nation of Artists exhibition at Philadelphia Museum of Art and Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts showcases 1000 artworks from three collections across four centuries.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts have jointly launched the "A Nation of Artists" exhibition, a major cultural initiative celebrating the United States bicentennial era. This expansive project occupies 19 galleries at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and nearly all available space at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts' Landmark Building. The show presents a fresh perspective on American art history by displaying nearly 1000 works that span four centuries.

Collaborative Exhibition Details

The exhibition integrates nearly 100 masterworks from the Middleton Family Collection of American Art, which are on public view for the first time. These pieces are intermixed with the permanent collections of both institutions to create a cohesive narrative. Kathleen Foster, curator at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, noted that the collaboration between the two museums and the Middleton Collection enhances the storytelling of American art history. She described the exhibition as a patchwork of different ideas rather than a single linear story.

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Historical Institutional Differences

The two museums, established as non-identical twins in conception, present distinct curatorial approaches due to their unique historical backgrounds. The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts opened in 1805 as the nation's first art museum and school, modeling its curriculum on traditional European academies. Its enduring identity focuses on promoting the cultivation of the Fine Arts in the United States, which explains why recent graduate works hang near legendary alumni in the galleries.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, established 75 years later, began as the Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art in Memorial Hall, the gallery of the 1876 Centennial Exhibition in Fairmount Park. This institution uniquely included applied arts such as furniture, jewelry, and clothing, reflecting its modern interests. Its scope expanded in the 1890s when it began acquiring contemporary painting and sculpture, distinguishing its collection strategy from its neighbor.

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Philadelphia Museum of Art Highlights

The Philadelphia Museum of Art galleries for this exhibition cover the years from the 1680s to the 1950s. The renovated second-floor galleries address the 19th and 20th centuries, while art from the first 200 years resides on the first floor in galleries that reopened in 2021. A supersized trailhead in the Grand Stair Hall marks the entrance to the section titled "New Eyes," which features American watercolors and drawings responding to New World terrain.

Seventeen works from the Middleton Collection are prominently displayed in the first-floor area. Notable loans include The Flag of the Second Continental Light Dragoons from 1776-77, the earliest United States flag with 13 red and white stripes. Also featured is Charles Wilson Peale's George Washington at Princeton from 1779, painted before the subject became president. Nearby is Peale's Staircase Group from 1795, an illusionistic portrait of his sons so realistic that George Washington reportedly nodded at it in passing.

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts Approach

At the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, the exhibition begins near the front desk in a section called "A Nation of Experimenters." Unlike the chronological sequence at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Pennsylvania Academy arrangement eschews linear history in favor of thematic umbrellas grouping intergenerational works. The introductory gallery features works referencing the American flag and national identity, including Sonya Clark's performance piece Unraveling. This work involves partially deconstructing a Confederate battle flag thread by thread. Other standouts include Andrew Wyeth's Young America from 1950 and Norman Lewis's Redneck Birth from 1961.