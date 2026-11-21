Here's what the research says about violent video games.

Sign up for the SlatestInstead of a moral panic about video games, we should have asked why so many everyday folks wanted to spend their free time acting like they were breaking rules.

Hint: It has a lot to do with the rest of our lives. Let’s go back in time a bit. It’s 1997. A small gaming company out of Dundee, Scotland, had designed the original, a top-down game for the PC and PlayStation in which you stole cars.

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They needed some publicity, so they recruited a tabloid publicist to help drum up some controversy. Once the tabloids got hold of it, it took off. The Daily Mail called it a “criminal computer game that glorifies hit-and-run thugs. ” And soon there was even a back-and-forth in the British House of Lords over the potential impact of the game on young kids.

In America, it was even crazier. You see, in the 1990s and early 2000s, we had the great video game panic. The U.S. Congress held hearings on how violent video games were going to ruin children, which led to the creation of the ESRB rating system in 1994.

Things got so weird that the Super Nintendo version ofswapped the blood for gray “sweat,” while Sega smartly had a “blood code” so little kids like yours truly could see all the 16-bit gore they wanted. As games got more advanced and realistic for the times, the panic grew.came a furthering of the outrage and panic. Organizations called for bans and further restrictions, all yelling the same message: “Think about what it will do to the kids!

” In 2005, Hillary Clinton singled out the latest version as contributing to “a silent epidemic” caused by violence in games and TV. When researchers went to test the effect of video games on violence, they started in the lab. They’d have kids play a violent video game and then, right after, measure how aggressive they were to someone else. And for the anti–crowd, the results looked somewhat promising.

There was a link. Kids became more aggressive. Even though the effect sizes were small, it resulted in big headlines proclaiming a link. There’s just one problem.

Aggression in the lab isn’t what you think it is. The setup would go something like this. You play a game against an opponent, who you’re told is a human but is really a computer, and then you get to decide how loud of a sound to blast into their headphones or how much hot sauce they’d have to consume. Surprise, surprise, right after losing a violent game, you give your opponent more hot sauce.

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It’s not exactly a real-world scenario. Yet these studies gave just enough ammo to drive a crusade against games, even though more recent research finds eithereven on the noise-blast measure. And researchers found that whether a video game was violent or not had little effect on their willingness to blast someone with a loud noise. Aggression tracked with feeling incompetent.

It was about howfound no relationship between violent crime and Mature rated video games. In fact, homicides dropped in the months afterFirst, Clinton and others weren’t entirely wrong. They just picked the wrong thing to blame. A slew of research shows that moredoes impact us.

It makes us more anxious. We start to think that there are threats everywhere and believe that the world is more dangerous. It started with the rise of cable news, where they needed to draw our attention with more “if it bleeds, it leads. ”And it’s only gotten worse.

With a neighborhood app or Facebook group telling you about every bad thing happening anywhere near you, it’s only logical that we start to believe we live in a dangerous world. But the crucial pieces here are these: This doesn’t make us more violent; it just puts us on high alert. And it occurs when we consume news and items on social media that we assume to be. It does not occur when we consume movies or fictional TV shows.

Our brains work better than the politicians give us credit for. With video games, we understand it’s fiction. So it doesn’t impact our perception of the world, or our behavior in it. With “news,” we assume it’s a real threat.

Our brain stores information about freak occurrences or sensationalized accounts as if the bad thing is happening right next to us. So our predictive brain updates its threat detection as if, hundreds of years ago, your neighbor told you to watch out for the guy down the street. Teenage and adult life is full of being controlled and having to ask permission. We’ve got to follow rules and procedures.

And our early career is filled with a lot of BS tasks, where we are checking the boxes and following whatever our manager said in order to keep the job or move up. The modern world pushes us to make our jobs our entire identity in order to become one of the haves instead of the have-nots. But then that job constrains us, actively impeding the basic psychological needs that are at theRelatedness : I’m connected to others.

When we don’t satisfy these needs in our work or the rest of life, we go looking for spots that do. And an open-world video game offers a substitute, without much risk. You get to be bold and daring, to take control, get better and often form a community around the game. In a real world that offers little freedom, a game that lets you do nearly anything is going to have appeal.

It’s the ultimate form of agency, even if it’s a game. That’s been’s formula for decades: go anywhere, do anything, in any order. All with a challenge level that optimizes for a sense of competency for each individual, just hard enough that we’ve got to try, but not so far out of our skill range that we give up.made the argument that play is a foundational need, well before video games existed.

He believed that play was vital not just for kids, but also for adults. He said that play “is in fact freedom” and is “a stepping out of ‘real’ life into a temporary sphere of activity. ” And in his original list of how adults play, he said that it’s “the arena, the card-table, the magic circle. ” He was calling for us all to find our “arenas.

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” The modern version just increasingly happens on a screen, for better and worse.because all of the real-world spaces where they had some say are gone. We took away the sandlots, pickup games, and even the ability to walk or bike around the neighborhood. And we replaced them with organized youth sports and activities where adults are in control.is the adult version of this. Kids retreat to games because it’s the one place adults can’t control them.

Grown-ups retreat for a similar reason. It’s just a different kind of control. One of the co-founders of Rockstar Games, Dan Houser, knew this. Looking back on the success ofWe all need an arena, a place where effort, risk, and skill are real.

We used to have recreational sports, bowling leagues, knitting clubs, and the like. It’s why running clubs are making a comeback. But when life doesn’t offer one, we find one in the games we play. There’s research to back this up.

When psychologists looked at why people play video games, basic psychological need satisfaction was at the heart of it. Itenjoyment and the wish to keep playing. And even more interestingly, violence “added little unique variance” to enjoyment once autonomy and competence were counted. A video game is one of the most efficient machines for delivering autonomy and competence.

Another group of researchers took it a step further. Games let us explore parts of our personality that we don’t get to regularly express. Sure, the vast majority of us don’t get to go hijack a car, but that misses the point.found that when how players felt in a game matched the personality they wished they had, more outgoing, more open, they were more motivated to play.

The ability to do so in video games was linked to higher intrinsic motivation. One theory says that games help us try on other idealized versions of ourselves. Forget the role the game puts us in and think of the personality again.and found that it allowed them to be a bit bolder, more outgoing, or more adventurous than they are in their everyday life.

As the researchers wrote, “The game world allows players the freedom to create successful virtual selves regardless of the constraints of their actual situation. ” In many ways, games let you feel like the person you wish you were: a little bolder, more outgoing, more confident. Games fill our motivational bucket.

They allow us to go anywhere and do anything with no consequences, to get good at something, and for a few hours to feel like a bolder version of our own self. Adult life rarely offers that kind of freedom. It’s what the co-founder of self-determination theory, saying that people are drawn to “the freedom and power” of games, especially the employee “who gets little competence feedback or feels little control or autonomy within a daytime job.

”When we take away all of the arenas for exploring ourselves and finding competence … something’s got to fill that hole.was never the threat it was made out to be. It’s a genuine outlet for play. It fills those basic psychological needs. It allows people to disconnect.

And no, it won’t turn your kid into a criminal. We know the difference between reality and fiction.found that hours spent playing had barely any effect, good or bad, on well-being. What mattered was the motivational quality. If they were driven by autonomy, competency, and relatedness, it tied to their well-being.

In another, heavy play was tied to lower well-being only for people who felt like they had to play. When it became a compulsion. And who drifted into that kind of play? The people whose daily lives left them short on autonomy, competence, and connection.

So instead of demonizing video games, maybe just maybe, we should ask where the the sandlots and places for hobbies went? We should ask why we’ve made our jobs all-consuming, always on, but so disconnected, artificial, and unfulfilling? Only Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.