Matt Velasquez opened Yuriko’s Sushi Bar in October, and named it for the woman who gave him his start.

| Special to The Denver PostIf you ask Matt Velasquez what he’s proudest of at his new Lakewood sushi bar, he’ll tell you about the rice.

“If you don’t get that dialed in,” he said, “nothing tastes right. ” It’s the same rice he learned to make at Namiko’s Sushi Bar & Japanese Restaurant in Arvada, where he started as a busboy in 2009 and stayed for over a decade. Now he serves it at Yuriko’s Sushi Bar, a tiny counter inside Lakewood’s Channel 3 Retro Gaming CenterYuriko’s Sushi Bar opened in a Lakewood arcade in October 2026.

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“All the sauces are all Namiko’s sauces,” Velasquez said. After Namiko’s closed in 2024, he kept catering on the side for people who knew he could still make the sushi they remembered.

“I wanted to be able to bring that style back for people who miss it. ” When he opened Yuriko’s in early October, he named it for the woman who gave him his start. Yuri Chandonnet, who had roots in Sapporo, Japan,and became his mentor.

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“She was a very, very important person in my life,” he said. “I wanted people to know the connection right away and show the respect and gratitude that I have for her. ” During his 12 years at Namiko’s, Velasquez watched kids go from ordering chicken tempura to heading off to college. He saw Chandonnet give young people a chance to work and learn, just as she had with him.

“Yuri-san helped out so many young people,” he explained. “Namiko’s was pretty much a staple in the community… When it closed down, it was really heartbreaking. ”, and her daughter Namiko Eshima closed the restaurant seven years later to focus on her family and a second battle with cancer. When Velasquez was making plans for Yuriko’s, he asked Eshima if he could use Namiko’s recipes and name the place for her mother.

Eshima said yes. She’s been in a few times since Yuriko’s opened, Velasquez said. A lifelong gamer, Velasquez grew up pestering his older brothers to let him play Nintendo. Years later, while working six days a week at Namiko’s, he carved out time on weekend mornings to cruise garage sales with his dad, looking for games to add to his collection.

He had more time to collect them than to play them and wanted a place where other people could enjoy them, too. In 2015, Velasquez opened Hyperspace, his first arcade, with other partners. After he left the business, he had only a handful of games and started thinking about what he could do with them.

By then, he knew how to make sushi from his years at Namiko’s, so he sketched out an idea for a narrow arcade with a little sushi bar up front. Velasquez and Chikuma opened Channel 3 in 2017. When the arcade shut down temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, Velasquez moved to Florida for two years to earn enough to pay storage rent for the games.

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Earlier this year, when a larger space came up for sale a few doors down from Channel 3’s Lakewood location, Velasquez and Chikuma bought it and hauled the games across the parking lot. This time, there was room for the sushi bar. By the time Yuriko’s had been open a month, former Namiko’s regulars and new diners were coming in.

“It’s definitely been the most exciting month of my career,” he said. A few things from Namiko’s made it to Lakewood, too. Before Eshima closed the restaurant, Velasquez bought some of the old soy sauce bottles, glasses with Namiko’s logo and the big painting that hung above the register. A regular gave him a metal dolphin sculpture from the sushi bar.

“I bought as much stuff as I could afford,” he said. The short menu brings back favorites from Namiko’s, though tempura is off the table because the tiny kitchen has no fryer. Some of the specialty roll names are a nod to the arcade: The Gyruss features salmon, avocado, and masago in crunchy cucumber, while the Luigi pairs shrimp, crab, and avocado with a topping of garlic-seared albacore, ponzu, and scallions.

When former regulars turn up at Yuriko’s to devour plates of buttery salmon sashimi and crab- and cucumber-stuffed Nami Maki drizzled with Namiko’s secret sauce, Velasquez asks them where they’ve been going for sushi. Some tell him they haven’t been going anywhere. He said some get emotional when they taste the food again. They remember Chandonnet and spending birthdays, holidays and weekends at Namiko’s.