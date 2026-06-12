A Mother's Secret Ten-Year Cocaine Addiction: From Perfect Life to Hidden Shame

A former high-earning stay-at-home mother recounts her decade-long battle with cocaine addiction, which she developed amidst postnatal depression and a neglecting marriage, ultimately destroying her affluent lifestyle and family. She describes how social drug use among wealthy parents normalized her habit, leading to daily consumption, deception, and financial ruin before seeking recovery.

At 39, I was married, living in a beautiful four-bedroom house in Surrey. Before choosing to be a stay-at-home mum, I'd earned £100,000 a year in my marketing career.

On paper, my life was perfect. Yet here I was, hiding bags of cocaine in the airing cupboard. This wasn't a one-off, either. In all, my secret addiction lasted ten years, robbing me of my marriage, my savings and nearly ruining my life.

I had my daughter Abigail when I was 29, the same year I got married. I'd met my husband Tim at a birthday party and he worked as a motivational speaker, travelling the world. I was thrilled to be a mum and dedicated myself to it completely, not touching a drop of alcohol when pregnant or breastfeeding. But it was a different story when my second child Josh arrived three years later.

I'd given up work by then, and was struggling to cope with the loss of my identity, slipping into postnatal depression. I remember the health visitor asking if I was 'still enjoying being a mum'. I lied and said yes. It felt too horrible to admit the truth.

I'd had my first line of cocaine at university. I liked the buzz of it, the way it made me feel in control. Yet, despite my youthful dabbling, I was shocked when, years later, someone within our affluent Surrey social circle first brought out cocaine at a dinner party. After dessert, one of the dads said, 'Let's get the next course out' and everyone began snorting lines off the table.

Once my shock wore off, I remember thinking that if this was the norm for this respectable, successful crowd, it couldn't be so bad. Tim partook too. This social cocaine use continued when we all became parents. It was a Friday night when Josh was six months old and Tim was away for work that changed my life.

I'd put the children to bed and felt totally, crushingly alone. That's when I remembered I had some cocaine stashed away from a dinner party I had hosted. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, I snorted a line by myself, hoping it would prove a much-needed pick-me-up. Instead of drifting around miserably in my slippers, suddenly I was whizzing around, feeling an amazing rush and doing all my chores in double time.

I felt great. But, as a result, I couldn't sleep, and the next day I was exhausted - not to mention guilt-stricken that I had taken illegal drugs while my children slept upstairs and I was in sole charge of them. I knew Tim would be furious if he knew. It should have proved a cautionary tale - but the memory of the high, of feeling energised and in control for the first time in months, lingered.

And so, regrettably, I told myself I'd just do a smaller line next time. At first, I would do a line once or twice a month, always when the children were asleep. Yet over the course of the next five years, this crept up to once a week. I tried to justify it.

It felt like a reward for parenting alone while my husband regularly worked away. And it made me feel better that my other mum friends were doing it when we met up - though I never admitted I was doing it alone. Now, I can see my growing habit was masking my depression. Tim wasn't supportive; I felt neglected, with him constantly angry at me for not 'managing'.

I'd always wanted three children and when I fell pregnant with my third, in my mid-30s, I hoped it would fix my marriage. I stopped using cocaine while pregnant and breastfeeding - but nothing changed in my relationship. Soon the depression set in again and, desperate to escape the reality of my life and crumbling marriage, I turned back to cocaine.

Over the next four years, my usage increased until I was doing five lines a night a few times a week. I was constantly sniffing or red-nosed, telling the children I had hayfever or colds. They got used to 'mummy being ill all the time'. I would withdraw £100 a day in cash after the school run to pay my dealers.

Tim and I had separate bank accounts, so he had no idea. He could see I was in a bad way but didn't seem to care. At one point he snapped, 'Sort yourself out, this isn't who I married.

' Over four years, my usage increased until I was doing five lines a night a few times a week. He was away with work so much I began to get suspicious. I checked his phone and found flirtatious messages from three different women





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cocaine Addiction Postnatal Depression Stay-At-Home Mother High-Functioning Addiction Wealthy Suburbs Drug Use Parenting Struggles Marital Breakdown Substance Abuse Recovery Hidden Addiction Surrey Drug Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Orange County mother charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old son in PlacentiaProsecutors said the child’s death in September 2025 was first investigated as a possible drowning before an investigation led to a murder charge.

Read more »

California mother charged with murder in death of her 2-year-old sonProsecutors said the child’s death in September 2025 was first investigated as a possible drowning before an investigation led to a murder charge.

Read more »

Mother, 17-year-old son dead after shooting at SE Harris Co. homeA mother and her 17-year-old son died after a shooting at a home in southeast Harris County on Monday morning, authorities say.

Read more »

A Mother's Secret: My Decade-Long Cocaine Addiction Behind a Perfect FacadeA former marketing executive and stay-at-home mum in Surrey recounts her ten-year secret cocaine addiction, which began as social use and spiraled out of control, costing her marriage, savings, and nearly her life.

Read more »