A Mother's Secret: My Decade-Long Cocaine Addiction Behind a Perfect Facade

A former marketing executive and stay-at-home mum in Surrey recounts her ten-year secret cocaine addiction, which began as social use and spiraled out of control, costing her marriage, savings, and nearly her life.

I remember the morning I finally hit rock bottom. Standing in the shower at 6:30 AM, I turned the temperature up, hotter and hotter, until the water burned my skin.

I didn't care. I felt I deserved it. My daughter and two sons, then aged nine, six and four, were getting ready for school. I was exhausted-but not from the usual pressures of motherhood.

I had been up until 2 AM doing lines of cocaine. Now I was trying to wash away my shame. At 39, I was married, living in a beautiful four-bedroom house in Surrey. Before becoming a stay-at-home mum, I had earned £100,000 a year in marketing.

On paper, my life was perfect. Yet there I was, hiding bags of cocaine in the airing cupboard. This wasn't a one-time mistake. My secret addiction lasted ten years, costing me my marriage, my savings, and nearly destroying my life.

I had my daughter Abigail when I was 29, the same year I married my husband Tim, a motivational speaker who traveled the world. I was thrilled to be a mum and dedicated myself completely, not touching alcohol during pregnancy or breastfeeding. But when my second child Josh arrived three years later, everything changed. I had given up my career, and I struggled with losing my identity, falling into postnatal depression.

I remember the health visitor asking if I was 'still enjoying being a mum.

' I lied and said yes. Admitting the truth felt too horrible. I had tried cocaine first at university, liking the buzz and the feeling of control. Years later, at a dinner party in our affluent Surrey circle, someone brought out cocaine.

After dessert, one of the dads said, 'Let's get the next course out,' and everyone snorted lines off the table. Once the shock wore off, I thought if this was normal for such respectable, successful people, it couldn't be that bad. Tim partook too. Social cocaine use continued as we became parents.

The turning point came on a Friday night when Josh was six months old and Tim was away for work. I put the children to bed and felt crushingly alone. I remembered some cocaine stashed from a dinner party I had hosted. On a whim, I snorted a line alone, hoping for a pick-me-up.

Instead of moping in my slippers, I zoomed around, feeling an amazing rush, doing chores in double time. I felt great. But I couldn't sleep, and the next day I was exhausted and guilt-stricken for taking illegal drugs while my children slept upstairs and I was solely responsible. I knew Tim would be furious if he found out.

That should have been a warning, but the memory of feeling energized and in control for the first time in months lingered. Regrettably, I told myself I would just do a smaller line next time. At first, I used once or twice a month, always when the children were asleep. Over the next five years, it crept up to once a week.

I justified it as a reward for parenting alone while my husband worked away. It felt better that my mum friends did it when we met up, though I never admitted I used alone. Now I see my habit masked my depression. Tim wasn't supportive; I felt neglected, and he was constantly angry that I wasn't 'managing.

' I always wanted three children, and when I became pregnant with my third in my mid-30s, I hoped it would fix my marriage. I stopped cocaine during pregnancy and breastfeeding, but nothing changed. Depression set in again, and desperate to escape my crumbling marriage, I turned back to cocaine. Over the next four years, my usage increased until I was doing five lines a night several times a week.

I was constantly sniffing or red-nosed, telling the children I had hayfever or colds. They got used to 'mummy being ill all the time.

' I would withdraw £100 a day in cash after the school run to pay my dealers. Tim and I had separate accounts, so he had no idea. He could see I was in a bad way but didn't seem to care. Once he snapped, 'Sort yourself out, this isn't who I married.

' He was away so much that I grew suspicious and checked his phone, finding flirtatious messages from three different women. That discovery shattered me, but even then, I couldn't stop. The addiction had its claws deep in me. I eventually sought help through therapy and support groups, and I have been clean for two years now.

It was the hardest battle of my life, but I am finally reclaiming my identity as a mother and a person. My story is a cautionary tale: addiction does not discriminate, and the perfect facade can hide a devastating secret





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