The mother of a Jacksonville man shot and killed by a sheriff’s officer during a mental health episode wants justice.

The mother of a Jacksonville man shot and killed by a sheriff’s officer during a mental health episode wants justice. But a local attorney says the case raises a bigger question: What are families supposed to do when someone they love is in a mental health crisis?

Melody Gissentanner filed a federal lawsuit Monday against Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Officer Caleb Bumgarner and the City of Jacksonville over the August 2025 death of her son, 30-year-old Brian Gillis. The lawsuit claims Bumgarner used excessive force when he shot Gillis several times in the back on East 25th Street. Gissentanner had called police that morning asking officers to take Gillis in for a Baker Act evaluation. The lawsuit says he had a documented history of mental health issues.

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RELATED | Mother sues JSO officer, city over fatal shooting of son who threatened officer with knife during mental health crisis Behavioral health attorney Mark Astor has run his behavioral health law firm for 11 years, focusing on families dealing with mental health or addiction crises. He watched the body camera video showing Gillis running from police, then briefly turning with a knife and telling the officer to “back off” — seconds before Bumgarner fired.

“It’s easy to sit here and say, well, the officer overreacted. That’s going to be a decision probably a jury’s going to have to make,” Astor said.

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“But I think the bigger issue here is that we have somebody that was allegedly suffering from some type of mental health issue, had a history of it, and now he’s dead. ” Baker Act: Temporary help only The Baker Act allows police to involuntarily hold and treat people who are a danger to themselves or others. For many families, it’s the only tool they have. But Astor says it’s just a short-term solution.

He believes legal guardianship — which gives a family member or appointed guardian legal authority to make decisions for a loved one — is a more lasting option. But the catch is that it’s expensive. Astor says his firm charges between $10,000 and $15,000 to handle a guardianship case. That price tag puts guardianship out of reach for many families.

“Sometimes the 800-pound gorilla in the room is that folks don’t always have the financial resources to get their loved ones the appropriate treatment — even if they have the ability, legally, to place them somewhere,” Astor said. “And so now we’re relying on the county to provide these services. ” One thing Astor says families should understand about their loved ones: “One thing that’s predictable about a behavioral health patient is that they are unpredictable. That’s what’s predictable.

” The lawsuit against Bumgarner and the city seeks compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorneys’ fees. The case is still pending.