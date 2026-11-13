A moody Friday the 13th dawns in Southern California, with spooky flicks ahead

The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana is the scary spot for a “Halloween Hangover” weekend.

You can call it a rarer occurrence, if not exactly a once-in-a-blue-moon happening. We're experiencing one right now — Nov. 13 is the final Friday the 13th of 2027 — with the next three-fer year showing up in, wait for it, 2037.

And if you're a calendar enthusiast keeping track of these offbeat occasions at home? Then you surely know that the last year that was ghoulishly graced by three Friday the 13ths was 2015. How, then, will you spend Nov. 13, 2026, should you want to truly honor the holiday's superstition-packed origins? And the fact that it is a date that has taken on an eerie October-like glamour, even when it happens in a month that is very much not October?

Also read Friday the 13th: The history behind the infamous superstition

The weather in Southern California is already honoring the skin-tingling holiday: Rain swept through the region in the early hours of Friday the 13th, delivering heavy skies and a soggy forecast for the remainder of the day. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

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The films on the slate include"The Devils: Directors Cut,""Friday the 13th: Presented by See It on 16mm,""The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Co-Presented by K.A. O.S. ," and"The Cat in the Hat.

" And beyond Southern California, the one place that always acknowledges Friday the 13th will be turning on the flashlights and heading out in search of phantoms: Nighttime tours at the