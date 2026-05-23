Khao Bird, a Laotian and Northern Thai restaurant in Soho, is a great spot for a modern and traditional cuisine. The modern restaurant offers dishes like raw beef larb, Shan meatballs, tangy miang, and more.

Fresh bovine bile and Campari , an Italian bitter aperitivo, aren't the raw ingredients you can simply buy from your local supermarket. Here's a taste of Laotian and Northern Thai cuisine at Khao Bird , a new barbecue spot in Soho, treating these ingredients with the respect they deserve.

David Thompson, an Australian, had a profound impact on Thai cuisine, influencing restaurants and cookbooks alike. Khao Bird, a resolutely modern restaurant in London W1, offers a range of traditional and modern dishes perfect for lunch. The dishes, accompanied by sublime service, are a splendidly spiced blast of Siamese succour





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laotian Food Northern Thai Food Thai Cuisine Raw Beef Larb Campari Khao Bird London W1 David Thompson Thai Restaurants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

People Are Calling Out The 'Modern' Home Design Trends That Need To Disappear ASAP'Open-concept homes are abominable. I hate cooking in front of everyone, and I hate having every meal essentially in the kitchen. The noise level is ridiculous if you are entertaining. Give me separate living, kitchen, and dining rooms, please!'

Read more »

Lane Kiffin Brings Louisiana Folk Hero Ed Orgeron Back to LSU to Boost RecruitingLane Kiffin is reuniting with Louisiana folk hero Ed Orgeron at LSU, bringing together two of college football’s biggest personalities in Baton Rouge.

Read more »

Thai Princess's Health Deteriorates After hospitalization for over 3 yearsPrincess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol, the king's eldest daughter, has developed an abdominal infection from inflammation of the large intestine, her condition has continued to deteriorate

Read more »

Francisco Duarte, a paletero, opens a Sonoran-style seafood restaurant in Tijuana after being ordered to leave the U.S.Francisco Duarte, a paletero who sold ice pops for over 30 years, opened a Sonoran-style seafood restaurant in Tijuana after being ordered to leave the U.S. for immigration reasons. He named the restaurant Mariscos Cuatro Hermanos, or Four Siblings Seafood, after his U.S.-citizen children. The chef's signature dish is cahuamanta, a traditional Sonoran seafood stew made with manta or sting ray, shrimp, and vegetables. The restaurant's on-site Duarte family welcomes customers. The restaurant's location is two blocks away from Teniente Guerrero Park in Tijuana.

Read more »