A mission to make public spaces more accessible for people with disabilities

Bill Volkmann has had cerebral palsy and a speech disability since birth. It hasn’t stopped him from carrying out his mission to highlight accessibility and change attitudes.

Bill Volkmann, the founder of Empower Your Courage, is shown along the waterfront at Seaport Village on Nov. 5, 2026.that you realize he is a force to be reckoned with.

A change agent who brings a powerful message, delivered with a gentle touch.

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“I take what I learned, and I put that in the ethos of my company and that's what I want to do, is make it for society for all abilities,” Volkmann said. He was born 47 years ago in New Jersey with cerebral palsy and a speech disability. His mother was his champion, always telling him that his physical challenges did not define him; that he could do anything he set his mind to.

“I was the first student with an intellectual or developmental disability to go to public school in New Jersey because my mom was my advocate and fought for me to go to that school. And I was able to change the way people think that people with all abilities can not go to public school in New Jersey,” Volkmann said. But, he said his wish was always to live in San Diego.

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So, after his sister died several years ago, he took the plunge and came to America’s Finest City.

“I hope I can provide a space where we can have people of all abilities come together, and try products, help invent products, to make it accessible for everybody. Because, I think when you build a product, you should have somebody with a disability in mind, not an afterthought,” said Volkmann. We met Volkmann at Seaport Village. It’s one of several places around the county he’s visited to see how folks who are physically challenged — are accommodated.

But Volkmann said it’s time to move beyond what’s required by law. That said, his approach is not litigious. He’s not threatening anyone with a lawsuit. He pointed out a sign on one shop directing people who can’t negotiate steps to a ramp around the corner.

Stairs leading to a shop and a disabled sign pointing toward a ramp are shown at Seaport Village on November 5, 2026. Seaport Village is a themed development and part of the atmosphere is created by stamped concrete, which gives a cobblestone feel. Volkmann said that makes getting around a bit challenging for folks like him.

“People don’t think of this, but when you have a walker or a wheelchair,” Volkmann said as he walked around with KPBS reporter John Carroll. “The surfaces are really important … This is not the best, but it’s kind of OK,” he said. “The Port of San Diego is committed to providing accessible and welcoming public spaces for all visitors. Seaport Village presents a unique environment that blends its charming waterfront character with modern accessibility improvements.

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The Port continually evaluates opportunities to enhance accessibility and works with members of our Accessibility Advisory Committee to identify improvements along the Port waterfront where feasible. The Accessibility Advisory Committee meets every other month on the third Thursday of that month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The meetings are open to the public for feedback, which helps inform the Port on ways we can improve access and the overall visitor experience along the San Diego Bay waterfront.

The Port of San Diego is committed to providing accessible and welcoming public spaces for all visitors ... The Port continually evaluates opportunities to enhance accessibility and works with members of our Accessibility Advisory Committee to identify improvements along the Port waterfront where feasible.

" But Volkmann’s mission is about more than physical accommodations for people with disabilities. That brings us back to that word — disability.

“I like to say all abilities have the same rights and abilities that everybody has in society … With me and everybody with a disability, we can figure out a way to do something that is different from how you do it,” Volkmann said. Changing the way the world deals with, and how we treat people with disabilities — Volkmann said another way to think of it as kindness meeting common sense.

“That’s my mission to everybody. Even if you don’t have a disability, be kind and have common sense,” he said. Those are two traits that Volkmann has an endless supply of. If you want to know more about his work, his website isJohn Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. Politics