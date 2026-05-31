A Minecraft Movie Squared confirmed for July 2027 release

Warner Bros. and Legendary announced the official title and release date for the sequel to the smash hit Minecraft film, revealing cast additions and confirming director Jared Hess will return.

During the recent Minecraft Live broadcast the studio announced the official name of the upcoming sequel to the popular blockbuilding adventure film. The new picture will be released under the headline A Minecraft Movie Squared.

The title plays on the mathematical symbol for multiplication and reflects the square motif that runs through the virtual world, a clever nod that fans quickly picked up on. The announcement came alongside a fresh logo and a call to action for viewers to join an online Build Challenge, signalling that the marketing push is already in motion. The sequel will see the return of several members of the original ensemble.

Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Danielle Brooks are confirmed to reprise their roles, while Kirsten Dunst has been added to the cast as a character named Alex. Matt Berry also joins the new lineup, bringing his distinctive humor to the project. Director Jared Hess remains at the helm, continuing his partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment.

The production schedule is moving swiftly, with Warner Bros. having given the green light for a July twenty third 2027 theatrical launch. The decision follows the remarkable box office performance of the first film, which amassed nine hundred fifty seven million dollars worldwide, placing it among the few franchise entries to breach the billion dollar club in the post pandemic era. The momentum generated by the original release was evident almost immediately.

Within days of the premiere, social media speculation about a sequel was rampant, and by the spring of 2025 trade outlets began reporting that Warner Bros. and Legendary were advancing development plans. The Minecraft Live reveal finally placed a name on the project and introduced new promotional material, including two fresh television spots that highlight the expanded universe.

In addition to the main film announcement, the event featured several unrelated updates from other studios, such as a behind the scenes featurette from Universal on Spielberg's Disclosure Day and new teaser material for upcoming releases from A24 and Pixar. These ancillary items were briefly mentioned but the core focus remained the confirmation that A Minecraft Movie Squared is officially in production and on track for a summer 2027 debut.

Fans can look forward to seeing the familiar blocky aesthetic combined with a new storyline that promises to explore deeper aspects of the Minecraft lore while delivering the humor and heart that made the original a fan favourite





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Minecraft Movie Sequel Warner Bros Legendary Entertainment Box Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Minecraft’ Sequel Gets New Title: ‘A Minecraft Movie Squared’Warner Bros. and Legendary's 'Minecraft' sequel, with Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Kirsten Dunst, is officially titled 'A Minecraft Movie Squared.'

Read more »

Minecraft Movie Sequel Set to Be a BlockbusterThe upcoming Minecraft Movie 2 is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, which was a massive success at the box office. The first film, released in 2025, grossed over $960 million worldwide and starred an impressive cast. With a similar budget, the sequel is expected to perform just as well, if not better.

Read more »

'A Minecraft Movie' Sequel: Here's The New TitleWarner Bros has unveiled a title for the 'A Minecraft Movie' sequel: 'A Minecraft Movie Squared'

Read more »

Minecraft Movie sequel gets mathematically irritating new titleMinecraft Movie sequel gets mathematically irritating new title

Read more »