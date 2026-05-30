'A Minecraft Movie' Sequel: Here's The New Title

Warner Bros has unveiled a title for the 'A Minecraft Movie' sequel: 'A Minecraft Movie Squared'

Before Warner Bros Motion Picture Co-Chair Michael De Luca takes the stage at the Produced By conference this afternoon, the studio has unveiled that the title to the Legendary co-productionAs previously announced Jared is returning to helm with stars Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry, Jennifer Coolidge and Kirsten Dunst joining.

The movie which came close to making $1 billion worldwide last year gets credit for this whole dynamiting of the under 25 demo/YouTube craving generation to the box office. Beforefor a chance to have their build appear in the movie or end credits. The Builder Cape will be available later today through June 14 on TikTok, Minecraft and Twitch. Contest is open to those over 16 years of age.

The Microsoft sponsored contest ends on July 6.is currently dated for July 23, 2027. Odds are once the Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery merger goes through, the Melrose Ave lot will be distributing and marketing this one. Marcia Lucas Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Oscar Winner, ‘American Graffiti’ Editor Was 80Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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