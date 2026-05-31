A Minecraft Movie 2 Update Leaves Fans Eagerly Awaiting the Sequel

The sequel to the 2025 film A Minecraft Movie, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office, is in the works. Director Jordan Hess will return to direct the film, and several cast members will also be reprising their roles. The plot details remain under wraps at this time. The first film is currently available to stream on Prime Video and HBO Max.

A Minecraft Movie 2 update from the film's star has left fans eagerly awaiting the sequel. The sequel to the 2025 film, which grossed nearly $1 billion at the box office, will see the return of director Jordan Hess .

The film will also see the return of several cast members, including Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry, and Jennifer Coolidge. Kirsten Dunst has also joined the cast. The plot details remain under wraps at this time. The first film is currently available to stream on Prime Video and HBO Max.

The studio has announced a contest for fans to enter The Minecraft Movie Build Challenge, which will give them a chance to have their build appear in the movie or end credits. The contest is open to those over 16 years of age and will end on July 6. In other news, a Focus Features drama movie from 2014 has been added to Netflix's library.

Charlie Cox and the cast of another film have also been spotted filming in various locations. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are back together for a new Disney+ TV show, and a new slasher horror movie from 20th Century Studios has been released. Peacock is also updating its catalog and will soon add a 2013 black comedy starring Dwayne Johnson





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