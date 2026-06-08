A massive car fest is coming to SoCal with drift rides that feel like 'throttle therapy'

A love letter to late actor Paul Walker, FuelFest is a global car show coming to Orange County on Saturday. Organizers plan to celebrate the first 'Fast and Furious' movie.

Before stops in Chicago, the U.K. and Tokyo, FuelFest will roll into the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on June 13. FuelFest roars into the OC Fair & Event Center on June 13, uniting “Fast and Furious” nostalgia, SoCal car culture and anniversary tributes in a homecoming for Cody Walker and Tyrese Gibson.

Fans can browse more than 700 performance builds, iconic movie cars and Japanese tuners, ride shotgun in drift cars and catch DJ Quik, Flesh-n-Bone and surprise West Coast guests. Those in attendance will get to watch the rubber hit the road on a drift course, gawk at more than 700 performance-built cars on display and behold some of the vehicles that introduced Japanese tuner cars to the American market in “Fast and Furious.

” “FuelFest is where good people, car-culture people, come to meet one another because they share a common interest, a common passion,” said Cody Walker, founder of FuelFest and the brother of late actor Paul Walker, who was known for his role in Universal Studio’s “Fast and Furious” franchise. Organizers expect thousands of people to flock to the OC Fair & Event Center for FuelFest, moved not just by the sight and sounds of muscle cars, but by what surprises are in store to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the first “Fast and Furious” movie.

“This is a love letter to the city of Los Angeles and Orange County,” “Fast and Furious” actor Tyrese Gibson, a co-sponsor of the event, said on a recent video call about FuelFest. Ideas to help you plan out the warm days ahead, from an alpaca encounter in Carpinteria to a glitzy sleepover in Coronado. The event will be something of a homecoming for Walker, Gibson and the “Fast” franchise.

Walker, raised in the Sunland-Tujunga area, said the event will include tributes to cars made popular by the seminal Southern California car scene, including a lowrider and exotic car display. Of course, FuelFest is also a tribute to Paul Walker. To continue his brother’s legacy, Cody Walker quit his job as a paramedic and took charge of, a disaster-relief charity founded by Paul in 2010, and he created FuelFest as a means to raise money for his brother’s initiatives.

“ was 40 years old, and we thought he had about 70 to go,” Walker said on a video call, referring toin 2013. “He didn’t care about being this significant person; he didn’t see himself that way. The charity is the kind of stuff he cared about. ” As for this edition of FuelFest, Walker and Gibson said they didn’t want to spoil all of the surprises, but here are six things to know before you head to the event.

Some of the Japanese Domestic Market and American muscle staples seen in the “Fast and Furious” films will be at FuelFest. Gibson might not know specs like RPMs or cylinders, but he said he appreciates the “Fast and Furious” characters’ gorgeous cars, including Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger and Brian O’Connor’s late ’90s Mitsubishi Eclipse. Those cars and other iconic “Fast” wheels will be at the fest.

“It was because of these films that people in the United States became familiar with the tuner culture of Japan, which was super niche up until that point,” Walker said. “We’re talking about 25 years. There’s iconic cars from the franchise, from a bunch of the movies that will be there. ”Parents are spending hundreds or sometimes thousands of dollars on throwback looks for their mini-mes.

They are on the hunt for clothes from Raiders jackets and “Rugrats” tees to 1980s OshKosh B’gosh. As children, Cody and Paul Walker were practically programmed to love cars. Their maternal grandfather was a race-car driver and mechanic, and their father was a photographer for Street Chopper Magazine. An event like FuelFest, Walker said, can be formative in fostering a lifelong passion and creative outlet for car-curious children.

Gibson said organizers wanted to make tickets free for children so that entire neighborhoods in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas could have a low-cost day out. Therefore, a general admission ticket for SoCal FuelFest costs $58.24 including tax and fees, but children age 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

“If you’re a single mother and you have three kids all under 12 and you want to bring your friends in the neighborhood with you, whether they’re you’re kids or your neighbors, they’re getting in for free,” Gibson said. If you want to splurge, there’s a meet-and-greet with Gibson plus VIP Platinum admission for $739.38, including tax and fees.

In addition to DJ sets and live performances, ’90s rap legends DJ Quik and Flesh-n-Bone will host an evening concert on the festival stage. Walker and Gibson are mum about who else might show up during the concert, but they promised that audiences driving in from L.A. will find the trip down to Orange County worth it.4.

A Lucha Libre sideshow If that’s not enough, there will also be a Lucha Libre show with, according to Walker, a “full-blown” story that has extended across FuelFest locations. , an independent professional wrestling company based in California and Arizona, will host its worldwide championship match between Tigre Uno and Septimo Dragon.5.

Ride passenger in a drift car After signing a waiver, strapping on a helmet and paying a $30 fee, audience members can ride along in the passenger seat of a professional driver’s drift car. Walker calls it: A “full-blown throttle therapy session. ”6.

Reach Out Worldwide’s event goal A portion of the revenue from the event, mostly from on-site activities such as the drift car ride-along, will go to charitable efforts at Reach Out Worldwide, which has assisted with cleanup, repair and resource efforts for victims of natural disasters, including Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and the Los Angeles County fires in 2025. FuelFest has raised about $1 million for Reach Out Worldwide since the charity resumed in 2024, more than a decade after Paul Walker’s death paused the group’s work.

Cody Walker predicts the revenue from the SoCal show will help Reach Out Worldwide pass the $1-million milestone.

“I gave up everything to make sure that Reach Out Worldwide could function,” Walker said. “FuelFest started as this simple idea, but now we’ve held over 30 events and we’re in 11 markets. … Paul would be very happy with where this has all gone. ”Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times.

Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.





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