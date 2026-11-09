A man is held on $10 million bail after a fatal Garland shooting

A 20-year-old man is held on $10 million bail after a fatal shooting. Detectives say the victim and suspect knew each other.

An arrest has been made in the fatal Garland shooting that left an 18-year-old dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday, Nov. 6. 20-year-old Richard Le was arrested for Capital Murder on Saturday, Nov. 7, after being identified as a shooting suspect in Garland Police’s investigation.

The shooting happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Friday when Garland Police responded to a gunshot disturbance at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Belt Line Road. 18-year-old Adan Rendon Jr. was found in an apartment with apparent gunshot wounds by responding officers. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Through investigation, detectives determined the shooting was not only intentional, but the shooter and victim knew each other. Le was later identified as a suspect and subsequently arrested.

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Le was taken to the Garland Detention Center and charged with Capital Murder and Possession of Cocaine, a state jail felony. He’s being held on $10 million bail for the murder charge and no bail has been set for the cocaine possession charge.