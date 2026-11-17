Federal prosecutors in New York have charged Irish national Daithi O'Corrain with destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport in April. Prosecutors say the meticulously planned attack caused tens of millions of dollars in damage and left the aircraft a total loss.

An Irish man has been charged in the United States with destroying a $60 million US military plane parked overnight at Shannon Airport in Ireland, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The indictment accuses Daithi O'Corrain, 48, of cutting hydraulic lines, smashing cockpit gauges, crimping a liquid oxygen line and pouring ball bearings into fuel tanks. The charge of destruction of US government property was unsealed in Manhattan federal court. O'Corrain, who also goes by the name David Curran, is not in US custody and his arraignment has not been scheduled. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Also read Irish Man Charged with Destroying $60 Million C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport

O'Corrain Infiltrates Locked Military Aircraft

Prosecutors say O'Corrain breached the airport perimeter around 4:40 a.m. on April 11 and broke into the C-130 Hercules by destroying a locking mechanism on the rear crew door. The plane was parked on a taxiway while en route to a military assignment in another country. Once inside, he barricaded himself with ratchet straps, brackets, screws and door hinges. He covered the plane's windows with crew hammocks but left the cockpit windshield exposed.

Advertisement

Ball bearings mixed with epoxy were placed in door tracks to prevent doors from opening or closing. Over the next few hours, prosecutors say he sliced wire bundles, punctured air ducts and shattered every gauge in the cockpit. He also brought gallium capsules, a corrosive chemical that breaks down aluminum, the primary material of the C-130. Prosecutors said cutting the oxygen line instead could have blown up the plane.

The crew returned around 9:40 a.m. and spotted O'Corrain through the uncovered cockpit, then alerted security. Crew members saw him emerge through a roof hatch and swing an ax at the plane's exterior. He then poured substances and objects, including ball bearings, into the fuel tanks before being arrested. The aircraft was rendered inoperable and will not fly again.

FBI Says Attack Caused Tens of Millions Damage

The FBI said the attack jeopardized critical military operations and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage. The plane was deemed a total loss. Prosecutors said O'Corrain planned the attack for months. He researched the construction of the C-130, a quad-engine turboprop used mainly for transporting equipment and personnel, and looked up coordinates for sneaking onto airport grounds.

He subscribed to a cellphone app for live flight tracking, including military aircraft, and ordered gallium capsules. He also tried to contact someone involved in a prior breach at Shannon Airport. This was not an act of spontaneous vandalism, said James Barnacle, head of the FBI's New York office. He said O'Corrain spent months researching the aircraft, acquiring tools and materials, and preparing to maximize the destruction he could inflict.

Advertisement

Manhattan US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the indictment sends a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets, and thus national security, will not be tolerated. O'Corrain was arrested immediately after the attack by Ireland's police force, An Garda Siochana. He was charged there with causing criminal damage and trespassing. The Limerick Post reported he is from Cork, about 60 miles southeast of Shannon.

Activists Claim Motive Was Anti War Protest

He is being held at an Irish prison. Supporters describe O'Corrain as an independent peace activist. An online fundraiser organized by people calling themselves his friends and comrades said he disarmed the C-130 in protest of the US war with Iran and support for Israel's war in Gaza, a flashpoint in Ireland where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

Tracey Ryan, an organizer, wrote that an inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war and support of Israel's genocide. Shannon Airport, an international gateway in western Ireland, serves as a hub for American troops and military equipment. It was used by President Donald Trump and Air Force One during his visit to Ireland in September.

The airport has had several security breaches in the last 18 months, including three people accused of spray-painting a US military plane and three others who drove to a restricted area where a US military jet was parked.