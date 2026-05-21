A Man Accosts Officers with Gun, Whole Foods Market Opens, and More Jacksonville News

This news text covers events and updates in Jacksonville, Florida and beyond. It includes information on a man accused of perpetrating home invasions, Whole Foods Market opening on Riverside Ave., Jacksonville Jazz Festival update, arrests during a disturbance in city council chambers, changes in St. Johns County commissioners, helpful steps and guide for Georgia voters, and criticisms regarding Ironman Jacksonville.

A man accused of kicking in doors to multiple homes while pointing a gun at JSO officers was shot following a pursuit. Whole Foods Market opens on Riverside Ave. with initial 300 customers receiving tote bags and coupons.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival returns with convenient information. A city councilor faced charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery. Two women were also arrested and faced misdemeanor charges. St. Johns County commissioners discuss changes following traffic concerns in their latest meeting.

A Georgia primary voter guide is now accessible. The Five Points Farm provides helpful tips, supplies, and advice. Ironman Jacksonville was criticized for not being race-ready. A St. Johns Country Day baseball team won the Class 1A state title.

A sister of a hit-and-run victim also posted on social media for justice





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Man Accused Of Home Invasions Whole Foods Market Jacksonville Jazz Festival St. Johns County Commissioners Georgia Primary Voters Ironman Jacksonville

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Whole Foods Market to open on Riverside Ave. Thursday, first 300 customers to receive tote bags and couponsWhole Foods Market will open a new 38,432-square-foot store at 1 Riverside Ave. in downtown Jacksonville on Thursday. The store will open at 8 a.m. on opening day; regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

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