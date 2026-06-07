A missing transit link has left one fast-growing area isolated from the Wasatch Front's public transportation network.

A major transit gap isolates one of Utah’s fastest-growing places from the Wasatch Front. Here’s how that could change. People in Cache Valley don’t have a public transit option to get to Salt Lake City.

Could that change in the future? Cache Valley from Highway 89, at the mouth of Sardine Canyon. People who need to get from Cache Valley to the Wasatch Front are unable to make the journey with public transit. We asked people in Cache Valley to share their hopes and fears.

Here’s what 238 of them said. Wild turkeys wreaked havoc in a northern Utah town, prompting a new county law. Breaking it could even land you in jail. A major transit gap isolates one of Utah’s fastest-growing places from the Wasatch Front.

Here’s how that could change. A dispute over a prized Star Wars Lego collection led to a YouTube crusade.

Then came the stalking charges in Utah. Is Bear Bachmeier or Devon Dampier the best Big 12 quarterback? This is how ESPN ranked the BYU and Utah QBs.





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