An effort to mitigate one of the most damaging consequences of industrialization has inadvertently created a geological hazard.

That activity includes the largest earthquakes ever linked to the sequestration of carbon dioxide in a deep saline aquifer, reaching magnitudes of 4.1 and 4.3.

The shaking was felt as far away as Edmonton, some 70 kilometers from the injection site. The earthquakes could continue for years, even if the injection of carbon dioxide were to stop today. The discovery, however, could prove invaluable in helping scientists design and monitor future carbon capture projects to minimize the risk of triggering earthquakes.

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"A detailed analysis of the Quest CCS earthquakes is important for ensuring safe subsurface injection practices moving forward," write seismologist Ryan Schultz of ETH Zürich and colleagues in a paper in As human industrial activity has accelerated over the last two centuries, the accumulation of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere has emerged as a serious threat to our way of life. The gas helps trap heat in Earth's atmosphere – a greenhouse effect that, if left unchecked, could dramatically reduce the habitability of large swathes of our planet.