A magnitude 5 earthquake rattles Southern California
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattled Southern California on Saturday morning.
The temblor, centered about three miles west of the Hermosa Beach Pier, was felt over a wide swath of the region, though there were no immediate reports of major damage.
A plume of smoke was seen rising from the Chevron refinery in El Segundo.
“It is one of the larger ones we’ve had in the Los Angeles area in quite a while,” seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate, said. The last magnitude 5-or-greater quake in the L.A. County-Orange County metropolitan area was the magnitude 5.1 quake in Brea in 2014. A bit farther out, a magnitude 5.1 quake southeast of Ojai hit in 2023.
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