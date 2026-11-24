A Ma Maniere has surprise released its six-colorway Nike Air Force 1 Low collection, but no purchases can be made online. Find out how to buy the sneakers here.

Air Force 1s was tipped to release over the summer, but those leaks never wound up coming to fruition. Instead, the boutique has waited until now to give the collaboration a surprise launch with no digital means.

Air Force 1 “Never Launching” collection is now available to purchase exclusively at AMM’s four locations. A consistent treatment sees all six colorways carry white Swooshes with trim in their respective hues, “A Ma Maniére” text replacing the “Air” mark on the midsole, dual-branded tongue tags and an “A” logo take over on the mustache.

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Mismatched laces dubrares in either gold- or silver-tone metal feature the Swoosh on the right shoe and another “A” logo on the right, while both the lining and in the insole employ the brand’s signature repeating “A” pattern. Michael Jordan's Most Popular Air Jordan Sneaker Is Getting a New Punk Rock-Inspired Update Beside the brownish-violet pair, which uses the same color for a solid outsole, the five other colorways feature a translucent outsole.

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The respective color is also used for the midsole of all iterations save for purple, which opts instead for black. In announcing this surprise in person-only release, A Ma Maniére said its goal is to channel the time before countdowns, bots and resale platforms. The idea is to offer up something that can be found by chance, which could very well happen for those who head into one of its stores without seeing the sneakers online.

A Ma Maniére also made the rare move of acknowledging prior leaks, saying in a press release: “Everyone keeps asking when the A Ma Maniére Air Force 1s are launching. They’re never launching. ” The A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 “Never Launching” collection is out at the Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. , and Houston stores.