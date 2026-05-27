A Ma Maniere and Nike are linking up on a colorful Air Force 1 capsule featuring six different options this summer. Find out how to buy the sneakers here.

announced a Pegasus Premium capsule Tuesday, and just around the corner is a colorful capsule of Air Force 1s poised to draw strong attention.capsule will release this summer with six colorways each dominated by a single hue.

Five of those colorways — red, yellow, green, blue and brown — match its tumbled leather upper to its midsole, while the purple edition opts for a black midsole. Colorless translucent midsoles are also used on every colorway save for the brown edition, which continues with the same color where it makes contact with the ground.

Michael Jordan's Air Jordans From the '90s Are Getting a New Colorway Inspired by the New York Knicks Uniting all six colorways is a white leather Swoosh with lining in their respective primary colors, as well as raised “A Ma Maniére” text where “Air” typically appears on the midsole. Mismatched leather lace dubraes feature the Swoosh on the right shoe and AMM’s “A” logo on the left, in either gold or silver tones depending on the colorway.

A special leather tongue tag then features dual-branding, and a patterned lining subtly incorporates the “A” logo further. , and some sneakerheads have begun criticizing the boutique for what they see as an overuse as the aesthetic. This new assortment of sneakers could quiet the noise, however, and should also be a hit for bold summer dressing.six-pack doesn’t yet have a release date but is expected to arrive this summer through The Whitaker Group’s channels.

Pricing for all six colorways is set at $155. A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Laser Orange” WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Delayed Replacement of Air Force One Jets Raises ConcernsThe replacement of the Air Force One jets is a significant undertaking due to the advanced technology used to protect the president of the United States. Delays in the replacement process have caused U.S. president Donald Trump and other stakeholders to express concern.

Read more »

UN chief: Force of law must prevail over law of forceAntonio Guterres warns of an 'accelerating and destabilising arms race' as global military spending rises while humanitarian and development funding declines.

Read more »

Nike Announces Return of Air Max2 CB 94 Low in Spring 2027Nike plans to reissue its iconic Air Max2 CB 94 Low in two new colorways for spring 2027, dropping the SB branding and skateboard modifications while retaining the classic design that Trent Barkley popularized. The models, priced at $150, will be available via Nike's Snkrs app and select retailers.

Read more »

'Open Air Chicago,' nation's largest air quality sensor network, monitors real-time air pollutionChicago has the largest air quality monitoring network in the country thanks to a partnership between the city, the University of Illinois Chicago, and local community groups.

Read more »