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A&M Survey Reveals K-Shaped Holiday Spending Split in US

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A&M Survey Reveals K-Shaped Holiday Spending Split in US
A&M Consumer · Holiday Spending · US Households
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New A&M Consumer and Retail Group survey shows high-income US households plan to increase holiday spending by 18% while lower-income groups cut back sharply.

A new survey from the A&M Consumer and Retail Group indicates a sharp divergence in US holiday spending intentions based on income levels. Overall holiday spending intent sits at a net -14%, reflecting an 11-point deterioration from last year's -3%.

This data highlights a K-shaped season that will test retailers' pricing, inventory, and merchandising strategies across the United States. The findings reveal that high-income households plan to spend more across nearly every holiday category, while lower-income households pull back sharply.

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Spending Intent Diverges By Income Level

Higher-income households intend to increase total holiday spending by 18%, driven by gains in gifts for others (+15%), holiday meals and treats (+21%), entertainment (+13%), travel (+17%), and gifts for themselves (+4%). The only category where they plan to cut back is decorations (-4%).

Conversely, lower-income households are cutting on every front. Total spending intent for this group is at -26%, with significant reductions in gifts for others (-16%), meals (-19%), entertainment (-29%), travel (-36%), gifts for themselves (-34%), and decorations (-43%).

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Stakeholder Views On Retail Strategy

Retailers face a complex balancing act as affluent shoppers reward in-stock positions and immediate purchases. Meanwhile, budget-conscious consumers prioritize alternatives and sales, making inventory depth as critical as price competitiveness for this season.

When a desired gift runs low, 37% of consumers would buy immediately to avoid missing out, while fewer would wait for a sale. Higher-income shoppers are especially decisive in these moments, whereas lower-income shoppers are more likely to seek an alternative product.

Market Forecasts And Next Steps

The National Retail Federation expects holiday retail sales to rise 4.2% to $1.013 trillion. Mastercard Economics Institute projects 5.5% growth in holiday spend, though both organizations note that a significant portion of that increase reflects price inflation rather than higher volumes.

Gifting preferences also split by life stage and income. Physical gifts remain most common at 48%, while gift cards appeal more to older and lower-income shoppers. Experiences resonate more with younger and higher-income consumers, and channel plans lean digital with more consumers planning to shop online than in-store.

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