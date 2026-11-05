A love that lives on in Ballhalla: Valkyries fan remembers her late wife

Espinosa-Jones joined the estimated 400,000 Valkyries fans along the city’s Embarcadero to celebrate their history-making WNBA champions.

There are so many stories about why fans have joined the Valkyries fans. One woman’s story started with love, then grief and a new chapter with the team she never expected to embrace so wholeheartedly.

Gia Vang reports. There are so many stories about why fans have joined the Valkyries fans. One woman’s story started with love, then grief and a new chapter with the team she never expected to embrace so wholeheartedly. WATCH HERE “I literally hardly passed gym courses.

Also read Valkyries GM Nyanin soaks in title win — with an eye toward 2027 roster

I never cared about a sport,” she said.

“She had messed me up! I’m a sports fan now. ”Espinosa-Jones joined the estimated 400,000 Valkyries fans along the city’s Embarcadero to celebrate their history-making WNBA champions.

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“She died in December, December,” Espinosa-Jones said. “Finished out the season with the Valkyries saw our grandson born and then died. ” Deb died after being diagnosed with lung cancer right before the Valks’ first season. Unbeknownst to Espinosa-Jones, Deb had already plans to go to a lot of games.

“Right before she got diagnosed, without asking me she bought really expensive tickets for the first season,” Espinosa-Jones said. “And I was like what? ”“To go into a place that’s so full of joy and everyone, actually, it wouldn’t be as good for me if it was only queer people, it’s everybody and we’re all like smiling at each other and that’s the world I want to live in,” Espinosa-Jones said.

“In Ballhalla, she looked like the healthiest 73-year-old you’d ever want to see,” Espinosa-Jones said. “She was so joyful in there that when our seat friends in our section said see you next year and we said you won’t. ” The grief comes and goes for this grief counselor. But on Wednesday, in a sea of violet with her people, Espinosa-Jones feels Deb in Ballhalla.

“She’s jumping up and down she’s like this is fantastic she’s just excited,” Espinosa-Jones said. “There are these moments when someone important dies where you just think they’re with you, you just feel them and I just feel her so much. ” Deb helped change Espinosa-Jones into a Valkyries’ diehard who just finished her second year as a season ticket holder and is already signed on for next year.