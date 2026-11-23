The state’s recently passed Amendment 3 slashes the amount of taxes homeowners pay — and the funds local jurisdictions receive.

The Grinch didn’t steal Christmas from the residents of Deltona, Florida, but the state’s recently passed Amendment 3 may have. Saturday that the city’s annual Christmas parade would not move forward after nearly 62% of Florida voters backed a proposal that would dramatically slash the amount of taxes homeowners pay.

The amendment, which exceeded the 60% voter approval needed to pass, targeted homestead exemptions, which reduce the taxable value of a primary residence when calculating property taxes.the current maximum exemption of about $50,000. As a result, homeowners will pay less in taxes, curtailing the funds local jurisdictions receive for their operations.

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“With the passage of Amendment 3, funding to all cities and counties across the State of Florida is being reduced drastically. It is unfortunate that among all the cities in Central Florida, Deltona will be most affected, which removes millions of dollars’ worth of City services,” Dougherty wrote. He added that the city is expected to cut more than $23 million out of the current budget by 2030, with $12 million of the cuts happening in 2027.

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Dougherty cited “Deltona’s historic reliance on low property values with little commercial development. ” Dougherty wrote in his statement that all city events moving forward are “effectively canceled,” saying funds would be redirected toward essential services as city officials work to “ensure that Deltona remains a fiscally responsible operation, while trying to meet the needs of our community.

” “Working through the financial challenges created by Amendment 3 will take time, and there will be many more difficult decisions ahead,” Dougherty said in his statement. Deltona is located in Volusia County, where registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 70,000. It is a relatively small city in Florida compared to major hubs like Miami, Orlando or Jacksonville. But even in larger jurisdictions, officials have warned that Amendment 3 will force serious cuts.