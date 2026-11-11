A look into William Shatner's early career in horror

Before becoming Captain Kirk in the iconic 'Star Trek' series, William Shatner was taking on a different kind of role - low-budget horror films such as 'The Devil's Rain'. The film is a prime example of his early career and is now considered a cult classic.

William Shatner's early career was marked by low-budget horror films like ' The Devil's Rain', which he made during the post-' Star Trek' blues era. The film is a bizarre gem that tells the story of the Preston family as they take on a group of Satanic cultists led by Jonathan Corbis.

Despite its nonsensical plot and lack of coherence, 'The Devil's Rain' is a spooky and terrifying watch, even featuring the infamous scene of people melting. Shatner's reluctance to speak about the film nowadays doesn't change the fact that he was desperate to make ends meet during this time in his career, accepting gigs in films that often failed to showcase his talents.