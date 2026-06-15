A Look Back at Olivia Rodrigo’s Full Dating History

Time to analyze those “cigarette smoke” lyrics

fans, it’s hard to imagine life before her music. While her lyrics are undeniably Gen Z , they alsothat could easily be mistaken for lines from past greats like Joni Mitchell or Joan Baez .

Of course, at the heart of Rodrigo’s songs is romance, and she’s been keeping fans interested in her entanglements ever since she crashed onto the scene with, grabbed headlines due to the backstory involving her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, it was the music that rose above the noise. Since then, Rodrigo has had other partners, and she’s released other music Their relationship began around February, when Bia—a producer, DJ, and record executive—invited Rodrigo to see one of his sets during Super Bowl weekend. Later that year, a source confirmed tothat this was the beginning of their romance, saying, “They’ve been dating since the Super Bowl. They really like each other. ” After Rodrigo hung with Bia at the NFL championship, the DJ attended the singer’s birthday party at SHOREbar in Santa Monica.

Then in April, the pair were spotted out in public together for the first time, taking a walk in New York City. Finally, after months of speculation, it was confirmed they were an item in June.

However, due to their busy schedules, the couple called it quits that August. Bia talked about the split in anreported that the singer had started seeing film director and producer Faze. At the time, the outlet said the singer had attended the July 2021 premiere ofA mere two weeks later, paparazzi captured the two kissing on the streets of Los Angeles.

However, the couple kept their relationship mainly under wraps for the half a year they spent together. It was speculated by fans that they went their separate ways in January 2022, when Rodrigo unfollowed the director on Instagram. confirmed their breakup in February, with a quote from an insider, who said, “They’ve been over for a bit now.

”The pair first met in early 2019, on the set of their Disney+ show. On the series, they played each other’s love interests, and off screen, they quickly bonded over their love of songwriting. In August of that same year, they performed together at a Disney+ Showcase, three months before their TV show premiered.

For the series, Bassett and Rodrigo wrote the song “Just for a Moment,” but that wasn’t the only way their actual romance blurred with what was happening on the musical show. In fact, in an interview with the, Bassett discussed a moment when his character confesses his love for Rodrigo’s character, and said he improvised parts of the scene with details from their real-life relationship.

“Every single time , I would change it to something else that was specific to her and I, and getting her reaction out of it was the best thing in the world,” he said. Rodrigo commented on the same moment, adding, “He said, ‘Remember that one time that we wrote a song, and we didn’t know if anybody would like it?

’ That one made me cry because I just remembered sharing those memories with him … I love him so much. He’s my best friend … It was like I wasn’t acting. ” But it was believed the pair had split when Bassett was spotted with Sabrina Carpenter in July 2020. The end of their relationship is highly speculated to be the subject of Rodrigo’s smash debut single, “Drivers License.

” The best evidence we have of Rodrigo and Bassett’s relationship came in the summer of 2022, when the “Bad Idea Right? ” singer accidentally followed her former co-star on Instagram. In December 2023, Rodrigo stopped byand discussed the mishap, saying, “I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex—as one does, sue me, sorry—and I accidentally followed him because I was stalking him. ”





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