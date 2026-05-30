A Look At Oregon State's Kickoff Times, TV Designations For 2026

As the new-look Pac-12 begins football operations this fall, the Oregon State Beavers will enter the first season of their rebuild under JaMarcus Shephard. Bea

Nov 8, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers quarterback Maalik Murphy warms up before the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Reser Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images As the new-look Pac-12 begins football operations this fall, the Oregon State Beavers will enter the first season of their rebuild under Beaver fans in Corvallis will be treated to six home games at Reser Stadium, while fans across the country will have a fairly easy time catching most contests on linear cable networks. Here's a look at what we know about Oregon State's football schedule heading into the 2026-2027 campaign.

Beaver fans will need to wake up early to watch Oregon State's season opener against Willie Fritz's Houston Cougars. The Beavers are the road team this year after a heartbreaking, three-point loss to UH in Corvallis in 2025. Sept. 26 – at UTEP – 6:00 p.m. – MW+ Oregon State's lone contest in 2026 that will only be available to watch on streaming, the Beavers make the trip to El Paso, Texas.

UTEP will make theOct. 10 – vs. San Diego State – 3:00 p.m. – USANov. 7 – vs. Texas State – 7:30 p.m. – CW The Beavers do battle with the Bobcats for the first time on the gridiron late in the Pac-12 campaign. As of now, this game is projected to be a matchup between the Beavs and Washington State in Pullman.

However, the Pac-12 will retain the right to adjust matchups "based on the best interests of the league, including College Football Playoff considerations at that time.

" Matchups will be confirmed six days prior, at the latest. On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY. FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association.

Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.





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