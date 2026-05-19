The text includes a variety of news topics, from a nationwide prayer rally in Washington, DC, to a closely watched Native American voting rights ruling, to the situation with World Cup football tournaments. There is also news on a viral trend with young people identifying as animals, bumper-to-buzzer traffic caused by millions of bees, and the birthday celebration of the world's oldest gorilla.

Thousands flocked to the National Mall in Washington for an America-themed prayer rally, and the focus of attention was on the Supreme Court. The rally was part of a series of national prayer events held to promote religious freedom and the study of the Constitution among the American people.

Among those participating were conservative activists, including political leaders such as former President Donald Trump and his family members, who used the opportunity to voice their support for a range of social, economic, and political issues. Photos of the rally as well as the speeches of the speakers were shared on social media, generating significant public interest.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had just sent a closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to a lower court for further review, fueling speculation about the court's potential bias. Meanwhile, in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state would host eight World Cup games, including the final, in New Jersey to avoid having to stage the large-scale event in New York City.

According to Cuomo, the decision to change the venue was due to the limited resources available for cleaning and the challenges posed by the large-scale gathering. The World Cup, originally scheduled for Qatar in 2022, was postponed due to health concerns related to the quarantine restrictions at the time. In the United States, oil prices continue to oscillate, leading to sharp fluctuations in stock prices worldwide.

In Argentina, a viral trend has emerged, where young people see themselves as non-human animals, inspired by a film that made the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, millions of bees caused bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. And the Berlin Zoo celebrated the birthday of Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla, which is living in captivity





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