Donald Trump marks his sixth Thanksgiving as president with the White House turkey pardon, after past holidays at Mar-a-Lago and Bagram Airfield.

Holiday staples still surging ahead of Thanksgiving dinner.

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She honors the profound sacrifices made by military spouses and children while their loved ones are deployed across the globe. She expresses deep appreciation for their strength and resilience in keeping their homes full of love. His plans for Thanksgiving Day this year remain unannounced — but previous holidays offer a preview of how the president likes to spend the day honoring those who can't be at home for the uniquely American holiday due to service to the country.