A Long Beach shop is throwing a cat zine festival. It's also trying to fix L.A.'s stray cat problem

More than 250 submissions came in for this year's Cat Zine Fest. We have this preview.

A Long Beach shop is throwing a cat zine festival. It's also trying to fix L.A.

's stray cat problemThis story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist. If you find value in independent local reporting, A festival dedicated to handmade cat zines is taking place in Long Beach. Among the offerings: an illustrated ode to Filipino snacks and a cat army overthrowing an authoritarian regime. The zines come in all formats and topics, including collages, illustrations and poetry, created by makers from as young as 10 to professionals in the animation industry.

“There's some just really silly ones about cat buttholes and different cats cleaning themselves,” said Matt Carr, mastermind of Cat Zine Fest. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

Those titles are a tiny fraction of some 250 zines Carr and his partner, Jena Winberry Carr, received in the one-month submission period for this year’s festival, kicking off June 26, at their shop,“It is such an accessible medium,” said Jena, who was born and raised in Long Beach.

“If you can access a piece of paper and a pencil, you can make a zine. ”Matt started the festival last year after searching high and low for DIY zines to stock at their cat-themed shop but came up short. So he put out a call for submissions — “You just have to make a zine that features cats” — and got responses from across the world.

Sponsored messageThe Carrs opened Cool Cat Collective in 2024 to proffer the coolest cat-related products imaginable. But the shop also comes with a mission.

“We came up with the idea through being frustrated with the cat overpopulation problem in L.A. County,” Jena said. Up to 4 million stray and feral cats live on the streets, according to estimates from the Cool Cat Collective holds workshops on cat care, and regular fundraisers for TippedEars, a nonprofit that uses TNR — trap, neuter, return — to reduce cat populations in Compton. The shop also fosters cats rescued by the organization to promote adoption. Firefighters stop forward progress on Max Fire near Stevenson Ranch The fire was reported just west of the 5 Freeway shortly about 4:20 p.m. and prompted evacuation orders and warnings. Currently, six cats are crashing at the Cool Cat Collective; they roam among three “petting” rooms through a custom-built cat walk near the ceiling.

Long Beach resident Lindsay Flaming Yeats and her son Ryan were playing with the kittens. She said her wife is allergic and so the collective is a good alternative. In two years, the cat-themed space has become a destination amid a community of independent businesses that has made the Fourth Street corridor unique.

“We kept getting people that were visiting from out of town to go to Disneyland and making us a part of their itinerary,” Matt said. “I was like, ‘Whoa, us and Disneyland in the same sentence. We've made it. ’” You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information.

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