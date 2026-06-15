A Local’s Guide to Alexandria: Why Now is the Time to Visit This Storied Escape Outside Washington D.C.

Don’t let its pre-revolutionary architecture fool you—the city’s brick-lined exteriors pack a cosmopolitan punch.

If Virginia is for lovers, Alexandria will have you head over heels. But don’t let its pre-revolutionary architecture fool you. The city’s brick-lined exteriors pack a cosmopolitan punch, offering visitors boutique-lined streets, a robust cultural arts scene, eclectic fare, and over two centuries’ worth of historical charm dating back to its founding in 1749.

Just across the river from Washington, D.C. , getting around town is effortless. You’re within reach of three international airports. In town, visitors can easily explore the area by way of metro, bus, trolley, car, bike, ferry, or on foot.

It’s the best of both worlds—a welcome respite from the nation’s capital, yet close enough to add the Lincoln Memorial to your itinerary. , Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all have offices in the region. You’d never guess from the gas lanterns twinkling on the cobblestone streets ofYet for all its ingenuity, one of Alexandria’s greatest assets is its community.

“We are a place where neighbors take care of neighbors and where strangers are quickly turned into friends,” said Mayor Alyia Gaskins. “From our boutiques and restaurants to our waterfront, visitors are welcomed as old friends and invited into an experience that feels as if it was just for them. ”has its own character-rich personality.

“Our diversity is our greatest strength,” said Gaskins. “There are numerous opportunities for visitors to experience the people and cultures that make our city so unique. ” Todd O’Leary, president and CEO of Visit Alexandria, shares the same sentiment.

“Since moving here, my husband and I have felt truly embraced by this community—and it’s no wonder, with Alexandria earning a perfect 100% score from the Human Rights Campaign on LGBTQ+ equality for six years in a row. ” the production team selected Alexandria as its production base and spotlighted several local businesses on Netflix. Walking around, it’s easy to see the appeal—but the community spirit doesn’t end there. Just about every holiday is celebrated with civic revelry.

Behind the scenes of filming the Fab 5 from Queer Eye in Old Town Alexandria, captured at the Pride crosswalk across from City Hall. Festivals, live music, art shows, and more signal the coming of the seasons. Spring is sprung by the Ballyshaners’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade and cherry blossom blooms. Summer heralds the—where boaters traverse the Potomac decked out far beyond boughs of holly.

And for those looking for an adrenaline rush? TheArguably the prettiest city along the Potomac, the waterfront has undergone an evolution of its own.

“For those who haven’t been to Alexandria in a decade or more, the transformation of the city’s waterfront is guaranteed to shock them,” shares Stephanie Landrum, president and CEO of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership. ”It's an amazing glow-up—from industrial and inaccessible to activated open spaces, and plenty of restaurants and hotels to explore. ” A Hallmark movie in the making, a trip to Alexandria is something straight out of a storybook.

You might be swayed to extend your trip a night or two—if not longer—just to see where the plot takes you.. Known for five-star destinations like the Dorothea Hotel in Budapest, the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach, and the Shangri-La Shougang Park in Beijing, Lissoni brings the same international panache to Alexandria. His signature touch? A dramatic steel floating staircase.

The same goes for this Old Town North location. Guests are known to stage impromptu photoshoots on the grandiose steps. The rooms follow suit with “residential-style comfort,” characterized by clean lines and subtle accents, all influenced by Japanese minimalist design. Amenities include a fitness center, terrace, cinema room, and wellness house for those looking to recharge their batteries through the Lalita Pilates method.

A mainstay on O’Leary’s list of recommendations, the hotel is perfect for getting a little bit of everything.

“It’s sleek and modern, with incredible amenities, yet adjacent to our history, local art, and our bustling waterfront. ”was named for the city’s founders, John and Philip Alexander. Located in the hustle and bustle of King Street, you’re a stone’s throw from the waterfront and in the thick of history. The decor is presidential, as are the accommodations.

Boutique accents run rampant throughout 241 guest rooms, all given keyless entry via a mobile app—the way of the future. At a loss for what to explore when you arrive? The hotel’s concierge does a superb job of keeping tabs on what’s happening around town, coordinating themed packages with niche local events. For those looking to keep close, look no further thanis Old Town’s newest stay.

Now part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, the 134-room property revives the historic George Mason Hotel, first built in 1926, echoing a bygone era. The perfect mesh of old and new is precisely what O’Leary highlights as a hallmark of Alexandria.

“It’s a stunning adaptive reuse project that honors the building’s history while creating a hip, modern space for visitors. That balance of authenticity and innovation is something you’ll find in many of the city’s accommodations. ” The stylish decor is an invitation in itself—from the yarn chandelier as you walk in to the duck-embroidered banquettes at the welcome bar.

In the perfumed lobby, you’ll catch whiffs of campfire from, the hotel’s restaurant, where an ever-flaming hearth burns in the open kitchen. An all-sensory delight, Hotel Heron offers guests the chance to step back in time without sacrificing modern-day luxuries. , the rooftop bar with 360 views of the city and beyond. Order a spritz and watch the sun gild the horizon as the Washington Monument winks back in the distance..

Here, you have direct access to King Street’s 200+ shops, where you can peruse the many small businesses and restaurants unique to the city. True to its name, lush blue decor welcomes you in. Sleek, midcentury-esque rooms are accented with fluffy white beds and dreamy views of the Potomac and surrounding Old Town.

For history buffs, be sure to take a peek at the archaeological map in the lobby, which details the remains of a 50-foot vessel hull discovered during construction. In keeping with the hotel’s nautical roots, the onsite restaurantLocal Tip: For dessert enthusiasts, make sure to order a slice of the Hummingbird Cake—a sweet treat to end the day.is recognized as the “creative engine for the region,” trading in munitions for works of art.

Just about every medium you can think of—from painting, photography, sculpture, and stained glass—can be found amongst over 71 artists’ studios. Through the maze of masterpieces, you’ll find creatives at work. Since the art center’s inception in 1974, studio rent has remained below market, allowing tenants a collaborative and supportive space to do what they do best—create. Pieces are available for purchase, and on-site classes are offered to those looking to wield a brush of their own.

Stepping outside, the surrounding grounds are an attraction in their own right. Build time into your itinerary for a stroll in, commemorating one of the nation’s first sit-ins.

“Africans and their descendants, enslaved and free, have shaped Alexandria and made significant contributions to our economy, culture, and community,” shares Gaskins. The city is also home to the real-life story behind the movieis another meaningful way to explore the city’s Black history. Founded by John Taylor Chapman, a fourth-generation Alexandrian and city council member, the guided tours shed light on the legacy of Africans and African Americans of the city.to your itinerary.

A favorite of Gaskins, she recommends checking out the Museum’s exhibit, “Reframing the Black Image,” which highlights public relations pioneer Moss H. Kendrix.where guides wear colonial-era garb and lead tours by lantern light. The city plays just as much of a role as the ghostly characters. As soon as the first fall leaf hits the ground, Alexandria turns into a bona fide Halloweentown. Lee Street transforms into a trick-or-treating block party—and the scares don’t stop there.

You just might catch the ghost of the “female stranger,” peeking her head out of the top floor of thethe talk of the town centuries later. Fun fact: The tavern has served customers like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison, and James Monroe since the 1770s. Local Tip: Wear comfy shoes. The brick-lined sidewalks can be as unpredictable as the fates met by some of the ghostly characters haunting the city.

Good old-fashioned book browsing is officially back. Brick-and-mortar store openings rose by 24% last year, pointing to a “comeback story” following a decade of decline, according tois something out of a dream. There’s a children’s section next door for kiddos to thumb through a Junie B. Jones favorite. Here, the magic goes beyond the page.

“Alexandria shows up by treating the bookstore as a shared living room, not just a retail space,” says owner Ally Kirkpatrick. “People here are curious, engaged, and eager to gather, making it an ideal place for literary events and community-centered reading. ” Kirkpatrick regularly hosts weekly meetups, from book signings to puppy yoga.. Owner Jamie Fortin first opened in November 2024 when a sudden fire broke out following her opening weekend celebrations.

Almost immediately, the community rallied to raise nearly $50K to help her reopen, proving happily-ever-afters do exist. You can now visit her new shop on Cameron Street—the first romance book store in the DMV area. Her cheeky shelf labels will have you falling hard… and coming back for more. Local Tip: Take a literary break at one of the many locally owned coffee shops scattered across the city.

Gaskins recommends, owned by Dayan Worku, who will happily talk you into ordering one of his homemade sandwiches as you devour your new read.sprinkled throughout the city, ensuring you’re always within arm’s reach of local wares: West End Farmers Market, the Market at Southern Towers, Four Mile Run Farmers & Artisans Market, Old Town North Farmers Market, Del Ray Farmers Market, and King Street Station Farmers Market. Shop Local Alexandria’s independent business scene offers coveted browsing you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

You’ve got a bounty of boutiques to suit any mood—from antiques and fashion, to housewares and gourmet delicacies.

“I’d highly recommend that visitors walk King Street from the metro rails to the river and visit our women-owned businesses,” says Gaskins. “Meet the owners and hear their stories and ideas for the future of our city. From theLocal Tip: Let the streets and shops speak to you.

“So many of Alexandria’s small business owners have a background in something completely different than the store, restaurant, or service they own,” said Landrum. It’s an amazing experience to be shopping around and get to learn about their story. ”travel agency speakeasy in Old Town North will have you thinking you’ve caught a flight to some faraway land.

You could be in Japan or the Bahamas, indicated by the themed drinks and beautifully curated menu—which is a work of art in itself. On the night I visited, I found myself in Italy in the dead of winter, sipping “The Flamingo Queen,” an aged rum concoction made of apricot liquor and caramelized pineapple. No matter which adventure you choose, each cocktail is a destination .

And the bites are just as dreamy as the sips: You have your pick of fusion dishes, including braised pork belly, wagyu steam burger, and chicken wings for good measure.turns worldbuilding into a competitive sport. The location rotates immersive themes based on the season or the latest pop-culture phenomenon. A favorite of Landrum, “Del Ray’s Pop-Up Bar is a great place to showcase one of Alexandria's most unique neighborhoods.

Since the space literally changes with the seasons—from Halloween themed to a T. Swift-inspired stint—it’s a guaranteed good time! ” Last year, Taylor Swift’s Eras theme had lines out the door. A quick glance around the room revealed just how much attention went into every detail. A giant friendship bracelet greeted Swifties as they walked in, where they could order drinks like “Karma is the guy in the Chiefs” or scribble their ex’s name on a wall.

Instagram-friendly, the concepts are always thoughtfully executed. This year, a new theme was announced by owner Bill Blackburn. Drum roll, please… it’ll be a homage to dive bars! Those unpretentious third places will be given their due respect.

“We’ll have a good juke box and karaoke nights, harkening back to your old college days,” said Blackburn inLocal Tip: Arrive early to explore the Del Ray neighborhood. There’s a host of nearby shops and restaurants to explore.. Walking in, you can settle on the first floor, where you’ll be greeted by co-founder Jack Caminos, a New Yorker whose vintage style lends an atmospheric timelessness. Upstairs, cozy wooden booths are tended by the other half of Old Hat, Tim Prosser.

Taking a sip from one of their many original cocktails feels precisely like the establishment’s namesake: no gimmicks, it just fits. Try the food while you’re at it. There’s a global fusion of flavor from Asian and Spanish to Eastern European—you’ll find both kimchi hot dogs and pierogis on the menu. If, by the end of your visit, you’re on a first-name basis with the owners, you’ve done it right.

Go ahead and call the gastropub your new neighborhood spot, even if you’re just visiting for the night. Local Tip: A great first-date locale. Caminos and Prosser have a knack for keeping an eye on the room—making sure the chemistry and your cup never run dry. It’s where this writer met a certain someone, so there’s something to be said about the vibe..

You’ll get the chance to step aboard a replica of a Revolutionary-era vessel that made not one, but two cameos in theBeyond the pier, the Tall Ship Providence operates as a nonprofit, running a field trip program that offers free educational programming for Title 1 schools. Students are invited to learn about the ship’s history as the first boat commissioned by the Continental Navy to serve under General George Washington.

Local Tip: You can also get your seafarers’ fix by planning your trip around one of a monthly sea shanty sing-alongs—a boisterous glimpse into Alexandria’s maritime past. Fair winds and following seas! If a cold glass of beer is more your jam, the craft scene offers a plethora of brew houses to choose from.is on site to squelch any hunger pangs.

Wash it down with a glass of Bullpen Pilsner, a 2026 World Beer Cup winner.delivers bold flavor across every fermentation. Owners Andrew Kelley and Kai Leszkowicz aim to “redefine American beer culture,” producing everything from hop-forward ales to sours.leans more blendery than brewery, specializing in barrel-aged sour beers crafted using winemaking methods. And for cider lovers? Tristan Wright ofturned his soy and gluten allergies into a full-fledged business inspired by a night out in Ireland, drinking cider with his wife.

All the apples are sourced in Virginia. Heads up, their trivia nights fill up quickly, so it's best to get in early to claim your spot. Local Tip: Check the events pages before you make the trek. Each location offers a hearty list of festivities, from live music and trivia to pilates and puppy meet-and-greets.

, you’ll get the rare chance to indulge in the art of Tej, a honey wine from Ethiopia. Founder Gize Negussie credits his mom with inspiring the idea of blending the old with the new. Nestled in the industrial part of the city, you’re able to take flight in the tasting room. Learn about the history and hear the story of how the Queen of Sheba of Ethiopia brought Tej as a gift to King Solomon.

Mama’s Honey Wine is a good place to start. Fermented from honey and yeast, you’re in for a royal treat. Local Tip: The DMV is home to the largest Ethiopian community outside Africa, which means you have your pick of neighborhood spots serving some of the best Ethiopian cuisine in the country.time and time again.

Husband-and-wife owners Gabe and Katherine Thompson honed their chops at top NYC restaurants Le Bernardin and Per Se before bringing their “inventive” Italian concept to Northern Virginia. You immediately forget the hustle and bustle once inside the blue-bricked restaurant. The bar is one of the more popular seats for drop-ins, so get in early to avoid the rush. Try the Olive Oil Martini or the Cacio E Pepe Gimlet for a savory sip.

Local Tip: This goes without saying, but order one of the many handmade pasta entrées. Carbs are a celebrated delicacy here.is a historic relic serving up modern fare, bridging the past with the present. The restaurant is at the heart of history for founder and owner Jahmond Quander. The name pays tribute to his family, among the oldest documented African Americans in the region.

His ancestry traces from the Fanti tribe in Ghana, West Africa, to colonial Maryland, where a branch of the family was enslaved at the Mount Vernon estate of President George Washington. Upon Washington’s death in 1799, his will set in motion the emancipation of 123 enslaved people at Mount Vernon—though it did not take effect until 1801, after Martha Washington’s death.

“1799 represents the hope of freedom for my family,” said Quander. Today, the restaurant occupies a 200-year-old red-brick townhouse in the very city where President George Washington once walked. As for the food?

“There’s a lot of character and a lot of soul,” shares Quander. Co-founder and Chef Sonny Tena weaves in his Filipino roots alongside Quander’s family heritage.

“I don’t want a stuffy gentleman’s steakhouse,” Quander adds. “I want recognizable music, good energy—a place where you might see your neighbor or a professional athlete. ” You never know who you might run into. Local Tip: Quander encourages visitors to explore the city’s Black culture and history, including making a trip to Mount Vernon,cozy flavors not only keep folks coming back for more, but they also frequently make the “Best Of” lists in the area.

Case in point:To understand the brunch-fueled origin story, we have to go way back to Anton “Tony” Schabas, an Austrian-born pastry chef at New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. Legend has it that his rye bread was a favorite of former President John F. Kennedy. Today, his great-grandson, Matt Sloan, has taken up the whisk as the owner and founder of the all-day brunch namesake in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood.

Here, brunch is the main event. Savory and sweet make nice on the menu. There’s chicken and waffles, old-fashioned biscuits and gravy, masa pancakes—you name it.

Come for the cornflake-crusted French toast and stay for a leisurely stroll down Mt. Vernon Avenue, where you’ll quickly see why Del Ray is one of the city’s most picturesque neighborhoods. Craving something that leans more into the afternoon than a.m.? There’s plenty of supper-friendly items, too..

Housed in a former 1883 firehouse, the converted space channels Belle Époque splendor. A lush wood bar commands the first floor, with a sundrenched fairy-lit patio to your left as you walk in. Upstairs, a mirrored “ballroom” beckons guests, along with a discreet bar at the top of the stairs. The menu brings a certain je ne sais quoi—all of the flavor, none of the fuss.

Start with the steak tartare or escargot. The French onion soup comes highly recommended. The gougères are not to be ignored. Moules frites marinière is perfect for sharing.

Each dish will have you questioning where you are. I swear the Salade Josephine rivals the salade de chêvre chaud I had at a teeny bistro in Reims. And don’t lose sight of the vin! A sip of Crémants transported me back to a summer in the Loire Valley.

As F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, “Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right. ” A mantra Josephine lives by. Local Tip: Happy hour here is très jolie! Dress up, gather your friends, order the classic dirty martini service, and let the evening unfold.serves up modern American fare with panoramic views of the Potomac.

Atop an office building, the entrance gives a speakeasy feel. Step into an unsuspecting lobby, press ‘4’ on the elevator. The doors open to reveal a luxe blue interior—complete with a raw bar and a Veuve Clicquot lounge. The menu moves with the seasons.

Executive chef Thomas Crenshaw cooked up a menu where sea and land go hand in hand. Try the wood-grilled octopus, the butcher-spiced prime ribeye with a dollop of truffle butter, or indulge in a seafood tower to embrace the nautical spirit. Speaking of spirits, pore over the beverage menu for a unique twist on the classics.

With names like Smoke on the Water and You Had Me at Hell No, it’s hard not to be tempted to partake in a libation or two. Local Tip: Check out the Cliquot Golden Hour from 3-6 p.m. to pair bubbles with expansive sunset views from the Washington Monument all the way to the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge.is an unassuming Japanese restaurant where the flavors do the talking.

If you’re lucky enough to land one of the 20 seats in the restaurant, you’re in for a culinary journey that takes you across oceans to the Ginza district of Tokyo, where luxury shopping rules supreme and Michelin restaurants run rampant. Nasmie holds the same allure for the quality of its seven-course tasting menu. Chef and Owner Yuh Shimomura practices the Japanese concept ofor ‘in season,’ when it comes to the menu.

Dishes fluctuate daily based on the chef’s whims and what’s freshest on the market. The courses are a play on various techniques and cooking styles—Tsukuri , Yakimono , Agemono , Nabe , and more take turns delighting the senses. Local Tip: Make reservations online, as this spot understandably fills up quickly!

After dinner, make way to venture to any of the bars nearby for a nightcap to top off the evening.has been serving “scratch-made” American cuisine since 1904. Most recently, the neighborhood diner underwent a makeover in 2024, ushering in a sleek new bar, revamped menu, and an Edison-bulb-lit patio festooned with pink and white flowers. Food-wise, there’s just about every comfort dish you can think of—and then some.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the menu is wide-ranging, spanning deviled eggs to 45-day-aged steak. Make sure to take a glance at the beverage menu. In the mood for a quiet sauvignon blanc at the bar? Or perhaps a rowdy transfusion punch bowl on the patio with friends?

The choice is yours. The best seat in the house is a booth by the bar. You get a pretty view of the comings and goings of Alexandria while sipping the best extra-dirty martinis around. Add the royal smash sliders or tuna poke tacos to understand why I call myself a regular here.

, there’s an immediate sense of nostalgia. Perhaps it’s the flickering gas lanterns or the surrounding wood undertones. My hunch? It has something to do with the cast-iron buns topped with sorghum butter—a family recipe passed down through generations.

Either way, this spot feels like home.. Chef Anthony Chittum shows a clear allegiance to local ingredients. The menu pulls back the curtain on every dish, giving equal billing to the “growers, farmers, watermen, and purveyors” behind the flavor. Each bite is a journey through the farms, mountains, valleys, and coastlines of the Mid-Atlantic.

Local Tip: Don’t chintz out on the cocktails. The bar offers a front-row seat to a lineup of handcrafted elixirs, including a cold-brew espresso martini with coffee bean-infused vodka that’s sure to perk up your palate. These Rarely-Seen Photos of Marilyn Monroe Capture Her Remarkable Relationship With the Camera





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