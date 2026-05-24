A Little Bit Culty: NXIVM Survivor and Ex-Husband Battle Cults in Podcast and Book

NXIVM survivor Sarah Edmondson and her ex-husband Anthony Ames dedicate their lives to raising awareness about the threatening impact that cults can have on individuals. With their podcast 'A Little Bit Culty,' and recently published book of the same name, Edmondson and Ames warn about the subtle dangers that manipulative leaders can bring with seemingly positive elements, offering readers a roadmap to safeguard themselves from such risks.

When Sarah Edmondson joined NXIVM in her late twenties, she believed she was embarking on a path to a joyful life, led by the charismatic Keith Raniere who compared himself to esteemed figures like Albert Einstein and Mahatma Gandhi.

However, Edmondson discovered through her escape and subsequent whistleblower efforts that NXIVM was a cover for a sinister operation involving Raniere's forced branding of women, psychological manipulation, and sexual exploitation. She and her husband now educate the public about the risks of cults and how some seemingly positive dynamics can masquerade as cultic. In their podcast 'A Little Bit Culty,' Edmondson and Ames interview experts and former cult members to raise awareness about abusive communities and abusive leaders.

They emphasize the need for tools to navigate communities and identify when emotional manipulation is taking place. The duo also compiled their findings in a book titled 'A Little Bit Culty' to offer readers a step-by-step guide on staying safe from manipulative leaders





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Cults Manipulation Leadership Emotional Manipulation Abusive Communities Recommended Reading Avoid Traps Human Risks

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