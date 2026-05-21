A-listers Shine at the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City

Celebrities attended the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City, led by Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway. Other A-listers in attendance included Zendaya and Cate Blanchett.

Emma Stone and Anne Hathaway led stars at the Louis Vuitton 2027 Cruise Collection Show in New York City, attended by Zendaya and Cate Blanchett .

Emma wore a pair of black pants with a ruffled hem and a matching top with white buttons, opted for open-toed shoes, and carried a rectangular-shaped purse from Louis Vuitton. Anne wore a gray dress with a V-neck cut and closed-toed black heels, holding a Louis Vuitton purse. Zendaya attended in a light gray minidress and pair of closed-toed pumps, while Cate Blanchett turned heads in a white and gray-patterned sweater and black pants with brown leather material.

Iris Law showed off her sense of style in gold-satin bottoms and a cropped black and white-patterned top





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Fashion Event Louis Vuitton Cruise Collection Show Emma Stone Anne Hathaway Zendaya Cate Blanchett Iris Law

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