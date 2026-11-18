The legendary star’s understated elegance has disappeared.

, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks. Close did not appear in the original four films, which were released from 2012–2015. , Close’s appearance has been dramatically transformed, with all signs of the 79-year-old star’s usual warmth and understated elegance erased.

Her hair is styled in a bright orange bob with bangs, while her face is pulled taut, with sky-high brows.

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“They would tighten up, and then at lunch they’d let me loose, and then they’d string me up again,” she explained. The striking change in appearance started with Close’s desire for her character to have exaggerated teeth and “a lip that stuck out. ” “I stretched absolutely as far as I could, left to right, and I thought, I called out Francis and said, ‘I’ve got the mouth. I’ve got the mouth,” she said.

Adding, “I want her to have this terrible piggy nose, so we would put it as far as it would go with surgical tape, and then a prosthetic nose was made to hide the tape, and then everything was stretched. ”of the actress’s character shared by entertainment news brand DiscussingFilm, writing that “she is absolutely perfect for the role.

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”“I had to stare at the screen for a full minute to even find Glenn Close under all that cosmetic surgery makeup,” one commenter said. Some fans compared the new look to her role as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996 live-action adaptation ofThe actress received an Honorary Academy Award on Nov. 15 in Hollywood, Los Angeles—her first award after eight competitive nominations. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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