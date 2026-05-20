A List of News Articles

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them. More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes. LIVE Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup. Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B. Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals. 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp. Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks. One photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran. US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak. Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it. Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows. Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children. Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25, as of May 20, 2026.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes LIVE Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2.

Animal welfare groups say 3 South African zoo elephants are depressed and sue to move them More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens homes LIVE Ivory Coast teenager Yan Diomande took a whirlwind path from a Florida high school to the World Cup Leon Thomas to receive ASCAP Vanguard Award for shaping the future of R&B Viral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animals 1 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway ramp Why some people are seeing mental health benefits in everyday tasks A photo captures black spots on clothespins that reveal the environmental toll of conflict in Tehran US health officials order quarantine for 2 passengers from cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak Being a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about it Affordable Care Act enrollment projected to plunge by 5 million as costs spike, analysis shows Tech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for children Pope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 2





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