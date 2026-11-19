You don’t have to get rid of your Maldon tub, but here are some options if you do.

, which is labeled in most countries as sea salt, actually contains a decent amount of rock salt that was mined in Germany. Naturally, this is devastating news for both foodies and anyone who was planning toone of Maldon’s beloved tubs of salt this holiday season. On the bright side, the scandal has also opened a window for a lot of people to weigh in on theirJust in case you really care whether your seasoning is 100 percent from the sea, we’ve rounded up a list of alternatives you can sprinkle over your artfully arranged toasts.

You might even like them more than Maldon. Too soon? All sea salts are produced by evaporating seawater, but the process for fleur de sel involves collecting salt crystals that form on the surface of shallow basins or artificial salt pans, which can occur only on days with warm temperatures and a mild breeze. Salt harvesters do this by hand, which spikes the cost of production compared to other sea salts.

Also read A-list director issues withering response to Robert Pattinson’s James Bond casting

But many fancy-salt heads argue it’s worth it — one of The Cut’s commenters called Le Saunier de Camargue’s fleur de sel “the real deal” and insisted people should “stick with the French over the Brits in the food department. ” If you say so!

Advertisement

I can’t say whether a bunch of local residents spied on these companies’ plants to see if they were receiving deliveries from a German salt mine, but I’m going to hope the answer is no. Several commenters recommended Penzeys’ French sea salt, which the brand’s Vancouver Island Sea Salt Flaky Sea Salt, 8.8 oz Pyramid Flake Finishing Salt, Non-Iodized, Hand-Harvested in Canada, for Steak, Baking & Cooking*Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.