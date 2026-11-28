The actress scooped mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, turkey and a dinner roll for hungry diners.

Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was spotted handing out meals to the homeless in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving. The 30-year-old actress was one of dozens of volunteers who served up holiday meals to 2,000 people Thursday at The Midnight Mission’s annual street festival on Skid Row.

The “East of Eden” star wore a white apron with the organization’s logo on it over a black shirt. Pugh completed her casual look with light-washed jeans and a gray baseball cap, keeping her hair pulled back and donning black gloves. In photos from her day of volunteering, she scooped mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, turkey and a dinner roll to pass to a diner.

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The actress wore a white apron with the organization’s logo over a black shirt, completing the look with light-washed jeans and a gray baseball cap. Other snaps showed the “Midsommar” actress carrying several plastic bags full of supplies in her arms.