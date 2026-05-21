A-list arrests, Vanity Fair cover, and cancer diagnosis

The text covers the arrests of Daniel, Elijah Blue Allman, and Robert Cosby Jr., as well as the Vanity Fair cover featuring Vanessa Trump and her breast cancer diagnosis.

The arrest occurred early Wednesday morning. Daniel, 25, was booked on a misdemeanor charge for violating a restraining order . Sugar Ray’s son Elijah Blue Allman , 49, was arrested for the second time in three days, accused of breaking into a home in Windham, New Hampshire.

Circumstances around the restraining order violation are unclear. Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr. broke his silence after being released from jail. On April 13, Vanessa Trump was diagnosed with breast cancer. She is seeking treatment





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Personal News Health News Arrest Restraining Order Violation Restraining Order Breaking Burglary Criminal Misdemeanor Violation Elijah Blue Allman Vanessa Trump Diagnosed Cancer Seo-Specific

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