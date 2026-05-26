A Leading Aussie Gut Health Expert Reveals the 5 Supermarket Foods to Avoid When Suffering from Bloating

Gut health expert Dr Paul Froomes reveals the foods that can make bloating worse, including onions and garlic, inulin and chicory root fibre, sugar alcohols, and packaged supermarket bread. Here are the five common supermarket supermarket foods he would never touch while suffering from bloating.

A leading Australian gut health expert has revealed the five common supermarket foods he would never touch while suffering from bloating. His warning comes after many of the so-called healthy options lining shelves may actually make symptoms dramatically worse.

Dr Paul Froomes, a gastroenterologist and microbiome doctor with over 71,000 Instagram followers, has built a loyal audience online by breaking down the science behind digestion and exposing the hidden ingredients he believes are quietly wreaking havoc on people's guts. Now, in a new video, the doctor shared the foods he cuts out completely when dealing with an inflamed gut, explaining that bloating is far more complex than simply feeling full after a meal





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Gut Health Bloating Onions Garlic Inulin Chicory Root Fibre Sugar Alcohols Packaged Supermarket Bread

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