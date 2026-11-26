A landlord says he’s fixing Skid Row’s worst buildings. Tenants say they were pushed out
He's rehabilitating buildings in and near Skid Row that others shunned, but developer Leo Pustilnikov has drawn fierce backlash from regulators and housing advocates.
Brash and litigious, Pustilnikov has gained a reputation for acting first and seeking permission later. He’s won praise for trying to revitalize downtown, but Skid Row advocacy groups that accuse him of skirting tenant protection laws.
In a video shot by a tenant, the landlord, in T-shirt and sandals, listens with a half-smile as he’s being showered with expletives.
“You’re a ... piece of s— landlord! ” the tenant shouts when the landlord finally turns and walks away. The object of the verbal lashing was Leo Pustilnikov, the 41-year-old budding real estate mogul who veered two years ago from high-end residential projects to the dregs of Skid Row. ” law to bust zoning limits in cities such as Beverly Hills, has become the steward of nearly 1,500 units of housing for the poorest Angelenos.
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