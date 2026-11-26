He's rehabilitating buildings in and near Skid Row that others shunned, but developer Leo Pustilnikov has drawn fierce backlash from regulators and housing advocates.

Brash and litigious, Pustilnikov has gained a reputation for acting first and seeking permission later. He’s won praise for trying to revitalize downtown, but Skid Row advocacy groups that accuse him of skirting tenant protection laws.

In a video shot by a tenant, the landlord, in T-shirt and sandals, listens with a half-smile as he’s being showered with expletives.

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“You’re a ... piece of s— landlord! ” the tenant shouts when the landlord finally turns and walks away. The object of the verbal lashing was Leo Pustilnikov, the 41-year-old budding real estate mogul who veered two years ago from high-end residential projects to the dregs of Skid Row. ” law to bust zoning limits in cities such as Beverly Hills, has become the steward of nearly 1,500 units of housing for the poorest Angelenos.