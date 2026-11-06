A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Trading Cards Launch December 16 2026

Rittenhouse Archives releases a 46-card trading set for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on December 16 2026. The collection features cast autographs and character cards ahead of Season 2 in 2027.

For fans seeking a narrative shift from the complex political maneuvering of House of the Dragon , HBO has introduced a new chapter in the George R.R. Martin fantasy universe. The series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms offers a refreshing change of pace by focusing on the intimate journey of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire, Egg. This adaptation moves away from large-scale dragon battles to explore the everyday lives and traditions of Westeros through characters far removed from the political elite. The show returns this December, providing both television audiences and collectors with new content to explore.

Trading Card Collection Launch Details

Rittenhouse Archives is officially launching its Season One Trading Card collection for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms on December 16, 2026 . This upcoming set celebrates the acclaimed HBO prequel by highlighting the characters, memorable moments, and performances that defined the first adventure of Dunk and Egg. The official Rittenhouse Archives listing confirms that the collection features a comprehensive 46-card base set . This total comprises 18 episode cards , providing three cards for each of Season One 's six episodes, alongside 28 character cards . Fans can also chase limited-edition variants and specialty inserts beyond the base set.

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Cast Autographs and Collectible Variants

The collection includes a highly anticipated assortment of autographed cards, with three included in every box. These items feature genuine on-card signatures from the show's cast, ensuring authenticity for serious collectors. A partial list of confirmed signers includes Peter Claffey , who portrays Dunk, and Dexter Sol Ansell , who plays Egg. Additional confirmed signers are Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen , Daniel Ings as Lyonel Baratheon , Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen , and Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree . The set also features a special A Tall Tale That Became a Legend case-topper card. An exclusive 10-case incentive box offers additional autograph cards, printing plates, and other collectibles.

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Pricing and Market Availability

Individual boxes are currently listed at $199.99 , reflecting the premium nature of the autographed content and limited availability. A companion binder is available separately for $29.99 to help collectors organize the cards. Rittenhouse Archives notes that the collection's contents remain subject to change, which may affect the final configuration of boxes and incentives. The release is timed to coincide with the return of the series this December, capitalizing on the renewed interest in the Dunk and Egg stories. Collectors must act quickly as limited-edition variants and autographed cards often sell out rapidly upon release.

Season Two Plans and Future Adaptations

Fans will not have to wait long for the next televised chapter in the saga. HBO has confirmed that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 will arrive during the first half of 2027 , although an exact premiere date has not yet been announced. This upcoming season is scheduled to adapt George R.R. Martin 's second Dunk and Egg novella, The Sworn Sword . The narrative will continue to follow the unlikely duo's adventures across Westeros , maintaining the show's focus on intimate storytelling and richly developed characters. The series, rated TV-MA with a 9.3/10 rating, continues to build a dedicated following since its January 2026 premiere.