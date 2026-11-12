A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Release Date and Merchandise Details

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 arrives in early 2027. Discover release dates, new cast member Lucy Boynton, and upcoming Dunk and Egg Funko Pop figures.

Viewers of the Game of Thrones universe have a confirmed timeline for the return of the fantasy series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The second season of this HBO spin-off is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2027, bringing back the adventures of Prince Aegon Targaryen and Ser Duncan the Tall. This announcement provides clarity on the production schedule following the successful debut of the first season earlier this year.

Season 2 Schedule and Production Timeline

Former HBO boss Casey Bloys, now Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer at Skydance DTC, has officially confirmed that the new season will be released between January and June of 2027. This timeframe aligns with the production progress, as filming for the second season wrapped in August of the current year. The tight turnaround suggests that the show may follow a similar annual release pattern to its predecessor, keeping the narrative momentum high for the global fanbase.

Also read A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Dunk and Egg Funko Pop Figures Release Date

Merchandise Launches in Early 2027

Collectors can prepare for the arrival of Dunk and Egg Funko Pop! Vinyl figures, which are listed to release in February 2027 on Entertainment Earth. These figures depict Peter Claffey's Ser Duncan the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell's Prince Aegon Targaryen in their signature first-season outfits. A limited variant featuring Ser Duncan in full armor is also available for purchase, offering fans additional incentives to collect these items ahead of the new season's broadcast.

Lucy Boynton Joins Cast as Lady Rohanne

The second season features a significant addition to the ensemble cast with Lucy Boynton stepping into the role of Lady Rohanne. This character adaptation is drawn directly from The Sworn Sword, the second Dunk and Egg novella by franchise creator George R. R. Martin. The storyline focuses on Ser Duncan navigating a feud between two rival houses in the Reach during a severe drought, a conflict that draws him into a complicated relationship with the alluring Lady Rohanne.

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Story Adaptation and Future Seasons

Beyond the current season, the series has material to adapt from The Mystery Knight, the final novella in the series. This source material introduces a young version of Walder Frey, a character who grows up to orchestrate the Red Wedding in the original Game of Thrones series. Although the novella series provides a finite narrative, the strong performance of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms suggests that HBO may extend the show beyond the available source material if ratings remain strong.

Release Strategy and Viewing Platforms

Fans can expect the new episodes to air on HBO and HBO Max, maintaining the weekly release format that defined the first season. The initial season debuted on January 18, 2026, and concluded its six-episode run on February 22, indicating a similar window for the upcoming season. This strategic scheduling ensures that the new content reaches audiences while merchandise and related promotional events are already in circulation, maximizing engagement across digital and physical platforms.