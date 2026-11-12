A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Funko Pop Figures Announced for Dunk and Egg

HBO announces official Funko Pop vinyl figures for Dunk and Egg from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. New collectibles arrive in February 2027 alongside Season 2 release.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, has officially announced the production of new collectible merchandise featuring its central duo. Funko has confirmed that brand-new Pop! vinyl figures representing Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon Targaryen will be released in February 2027. This announcement arrives as fans await the premiere of the show's second season, which is also scheduled for a 2027 release window without a specific date.

Funko Collectibles and Character Details

Funko Pop figures of Dunk and Egg are now available for preorder through the retailer Entertainment Earth. Each figure is priced at approximately $15, offering collectors an affordable entry point into official HBO memorabilia from the series. The figures capture the distinct visual designs of the characters as they appear in the television adaptation, diverging from their literary origins in subtle ways.

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The Dunk figure stands four inches tall and depicts the hedge knight in his modest traveling attire. He is shown wearing his characteristic knightly outfit complete with his sword and cloak, emphasizing his role as a warrior on the move. The design highlights the humble status of a hedge knight while retaining the heroic aura associated with the character.

Correspondingly, the Egg figure measures three inches in height, reflecting his status as a young squire at this stage of the narrative. The figure displays his distinctive shaved head, a key visual marker of his identity within the show. Unlike his royal garments seen later in the story, Egg is depicted wearing a simple robe and cloak appropriate for his time as a squire.

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Series Origins and Story Context

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is adapted from George R. R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas. The series is set one century before the events of the original Game of Thrones, allowing for a more intimate and character-driven narrative. The story focuses on the bond between the naive but honorable hedge knight Ser Duncan and his young, bald squire, Aegon Targaryen.

The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on January 18, 2026. Its six-episode first season concluded on February 22, receiving positive attention for its balance of humor and drama. The show has been renewed for a second season, capitalizing on the strong fan interest generated during the initial broadcast window.

Merchandise and Future Seasons

The announcement of the Funko Pop figures coincides with renewed interest in the franchise as the second season approaches. While an exact release date for Season 2 has not been announced, the February 2027 drop for the merchandise suggests a coordinated marketing push leading up to the new episodes. These collectibles serve as a bridge for fans between the conclusion of the first season and the start of the next.

The success of the first season has already established a dedicated following for the property, with notable figures like George R. R. Martin expressing approval of the adaptation. The availability of these figures in February 2027 provides early opportunities for fans to engage with the IP beyond the screen, ensuring continued visibility in the collector market.