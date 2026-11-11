A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Dunk and Egg Funko Pop Figures Release Date

New A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms collectibles featuring Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg preorder for February 2027 release.

Collectors seeking to commemorate the enduring partnership between Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg can now secure official merchandise ahead of the upcoming second season. Two new Funko Pop! Vinyl figures representing these central characters from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are currently available for preorder through Entertainment Earth. The items are scheduled for an estimated arrival in February 2027, aligning with the broader anticipation surrounding the HBO series.

Funko Pop Figures Preorder Details

The preorder window for these specific collectibles is open at a price point of approximately $15 per figure. Buyers have the option to purchase the characters individually or reunite them as a set for just under $30 before taxes and shipping costs are applied. This pricing structure allows fans to build their collection incrementally while capturing the distinct visual identities of both protagonists portrayed by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell.

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The Dunk Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1901 stands at approximately four inches tall and depicts the hedge knight in his modest traveling attire. The design includes his signature sword and cloak, reflecting the character's determination to prove his mettle despite his rough-around-the-edges demeanor. This figure captures the awkward nobility that Claffey brings to the role, offering a tangible piece of the show's character-driven storytelling for enthusiasts.

Egg Figure Design Specifications

The companion Egg Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1899 measures approximately three inches tall, appropriately smaller than its partner to reflect the young prince's stature during his time as a squire. The figure recreates Aegon Targaryen with his distinctive shaved head and simple clothing, paying tribute to his adventures away from the royal comforts of House Targaryen. Dexter Sol Ansell's portrayal of wit, mischief, and heart is encapsulated in this detailed miniature representation.

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Both figures arrive in traditional Funko window display boxes, catering to collectors who prefer to keep their items in original packaging for preservation. While the February 2027 date serves as the current estimate, manufacturers note that arrival windows could shift slightly before the final release. Additional characters from the series, including Tanselle and Lyonel Baratheon, are also slated for future Funko releases expected in April 2027.

HBO Season 2 Production Timeline

The release of these physical goods coincides with major production milestones for the television adaptation itself. Filming for the second season officially wrapped in August 2026, marking the completion of principal photography for the upcoming installment. This season will adapt George R.R. Martin's second novella, The Sworn Sword, continuing the narrative journey of the duo across Westeros.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys has indicated that the second season aims to premiere within the next Emmy eligibility window, which concludes on May 31, 2027. Although an exact premiere date remains unconfirmed, industry expectations place the return of Dunk and Egg on-screen in the first half of 2027. This timeline ensures that fans eager for the next chapter of their adventure will not have to wait long after receiving their new collectibles.